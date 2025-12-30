Brian Flores addresses speculation about his future with the Vikings

The Vikings' current four-game win streak, where they've been allowing only 12.3 points per game, has shot defensive coordinator Brian Flores right back to the top of head coaching candidates in this year's cycle.

Flores' own contract with the Vikings is reportedly set to expire after the season. He has earned himself a serious payday if that's by way of a new contract as Minnesota's defensive coordinator or a head coaching gig elsewhere.

"There's a lot of talk about my personal situation, and next year. Look, I've said this many times. I've loved my time here in Minnesota. My family loves it. The state of Minnesota has been tremendous to me. I know [Kevin O'Connell] mentioned there has been great dialogue, and there has," Flores said.

"I said this many times, I've loved my time here in Minnesota." - Defensive Coordinator Brian Flores pic.twitter.com/6vv1VafHAU — Minnesota Vikings (@Vikings) December 30, 2025

"Now we just kind of let the club and my representation handle the rest. That's kind of where I am at on that. As you guys know, I don't like talking about myself. I think our players are doing a lot of great things on the field, and I don't want to take away from them in any way. I think if anything, they deserve all the recognition."

His lawsuit against the NFL remains ongoing, so any discussion as a potential head coach will be complicated. Mike Florio of ProFootballTalk reported on Monday that teams could look to poach Flores as their defensive coordinator. He mentioned the Cowboys as a potential team to keep an eye on.

"Yeah, we have (had discussions about his future)," O'Connell said. "And (that) goes back a long way before those reports. We've had recent dialogue, very good dialogue. Flo knows I love him. He was the guy, three years ago, that I identified to bring in here. Our relationship and what he's meant to me personally is so massive, and that's not even taking into account what he's been able to do defensively for our team. Been such a huge part of helping us daily, minute to minute, weather the different storms we had to navigate this year."

At 44 years old, Flores has certainly earned himself a contract as one of the NFL's highest-paid coordinators, or even another chance to be an NFL head coach. Whoever signs him to a new contract this offseason it will probably be a serious raise from what he made this season.

