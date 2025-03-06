Report: Najee Harris 'is on the Vikings' radar'
- Former NFL agent believes Harris could get a three-year, $30 million deal.
If the Minnesota Vikings can't re-sign running back Aaron Jones, a name to watch is Najee Harris, according to Darren Wolfson of KSTP-TV.
"Continue to hear, the Vikings having dialogue with Drew Rosenhaus, the Rosenhaus representation with Aaron Jones in mind. What is that price point? I don't think the Vikings are going beyond $7 million on Aaron Jones. It may even be a tick less than that," Wolfson said Thursday Minnesota Sports with Mackey & Judd.
"But the Vikings want Aaron Jones back. That is priority No. 1. If they have to pivot, if Jones ends up elsewhere, Najee Harris. My understanding is Najee Harris, a free agent, is on the Vikings' radar."
If the Vikings don't want to pay Jones more than $7 million, how much are they going to offer a younger back like Harris, who is about turn 27 while Jones will be 31 in December?
Former NFL agent Joel Corry recently wrote for CBS Sports that Harris could get a three-year, $30 million deal in free agency. $10 million per season for a running back who has been slightly above average during his career? Minnesota has money to spend, but is that where they want to invest it?
Jones rushed 255 times for 1,138 yards and five touchdowns while adding 51 receptions for 408 yards and two touchdowns. Harris, in his fourth season with Pittsburgh, finished with 266 carries for 1,043 yards and four touchdowns, whiel adding 36 receptions for 283 yards.
Free agency opens March 12, but teams can't start negotiations on Monday, March 10.