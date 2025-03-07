Report: Raiders keeping tabs on J.J. McCarthy amid Vikings' Sam Darnold decision
The Las Vegas Raiders have been viewed as a potential Sam Darnold landing spot for months, but a local Vegas insider believes J.J. McCarthy is a name to monitor as the Darnold drama develops.
Hondo Carpenter, who covers the Raiders for On SI, said on his podcast that if the Vikings were to make McCarthy available in a trade, "there would be interest from the Raiders." That's an obvious statement considering the Raiders need a QB and McCarthy is viewed as a potential star, but here's where it gets a little more intriguing.
"Let me just say this to you: A lot of people believe—myself included—around the NFL, that the Vikings made it clear they were not going to franchise Sam and that there is a lot of smoke that the Vikings and Sam Darnold are working on an extended deal, which would be two or more years," Carpenter said. "Last night, via someone who has been giving me information throughout this process, I was told that if Sam Darnold were to get a multi-year deal that the chances would improve that Minnesota would trade [McCarthy]."
Carpenter then appeared to go out on a limb and suggest that Minnesota general manager Kwesi Adofo-Mensah could be making a decision that determines his future with the Vikings. Adofo-Mensah is entering the final year of his contract and the team has not yet signed him to an extension—unlike head coach Kevin O'Connell.
"The leadership in Minnesota is analytics based. It's not football based," Carpenter continued. "All of a sudden, you win 14 games and you've got Sam Darnold and you bring him back, you're going to keep your job. But if you let Sam go and you go with J.J. and all of a sudden you don't make the playoffs, then your job's in jeopardy."
Where it gets murky—and dangerous to speculate—is the Vikings' decision-making process. How much say does O'Connell have when Adofo-Mensah makes the final decision? And does Adofo-Mensah need ownership approval from Zygi and Mark Wilf before trading a blue chip asset like McCarthy?
Either way, Carpenter has stirred the pot.
"I believe that your attention needs to be in Minnesota to watch what happens. Does Darnold hit free agency, or is there a deal? If it's a one-year deal, I do not expect McCarthy to be available," Carpenter said.
Adam Schefter has suggested that a one-year deal is a possibility for Darnold to reunite with the Vikings amid a weaker-than-anticipated market for his services. Dianna Russini has said that there is some hesitation about Darnold around the league after he crumbled under immense pressure in the Vikings' last two games against the Lions and Rams.
All the while, O'Connell keeps saying he's fired up to work with McCarthy, who impressed during training camp and the preseason before suffering a torn meniscus against the Raiders in Minnesota's preseason opener last year.