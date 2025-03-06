Report: Vikings 'didn't want to lose' Cam Bynum; 2025 safety outlook
Theo Jackson's two-year contract extension—worth a reported $12.6 million—with the Minnesota Vikings could be the writing on the wall for fellow safety Cam Bynum.
While it's been known that the Vikings and Bynum had been in contract negotiations since last year, Alec Lewis of The Athletic appears to have come to the conclusion that the Vikings are going to lose him in free agency.
"Team obviously really likes him, didn't want to lose him," Lewis said. "His reps and Vikings negotiated extension up to season but couldn't find common ground on number. Theo deal opens door to him starting next to Harrison Smith, if Smith returns."
If true, Jackson will be tasked with replacing 1,081 defensive snaps that Bynum was on the field for the Vikings last season. Specifically, Bynum leaving as a free agent leaves a gaping hole of 728 snaps at free safety, 139 snaps at slot corner and 85 snaps at strong safety.
In defensive coordinator Brian Flores' scheme, players have to be skilled enough to handle multiple positions. Can Jackson do it? If he can, he hasn't had a chance to show it in regular-season games. Jackson played a total of 78 snaps that weren't on specials teams last season, and 32 were at free safety, according to Pro Football Focus.
The next safety domino that has to fall is Smith. All signs currently point to the 13-year veteran returning for a 14th season with the Vikings. Of Smith's 1,062 snaps last season, he lined up at free safety 562 times and strong safety for 167 snaps.
If Smith and Jackson are the starting safeties—and Josh Metellus is lining up in the box or at slot corner like he did the bulk of his playing time last season—then who are the backup safeties?
Jay Ward will be back for his third season, but there's nobody else unless Minnesota brings back veteran Bobby McCain, who spent most of last season on the practice squad.
For the Vikings to not miss beat in 2025, they'll need Smith to be as good as he was in 2024 while Jackson blossoms into a standout like Bynum. And they'll need Ward to be the reliable backup Jackson was while waiting his turn for three seasons.
Vikings news and rumors
Stay up to date on all things Vikings by bookmarking Minnesota Vikings On SI, subscribing to our YouTube channel, and signing up to receive our free Vikings newsletter.