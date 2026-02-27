Vikings 3-Round Mock Draft: Replacing Harrison Smith and Aaron Jones

With the NFL combine going on and the draft less than two months away, it felt like good time for another Vikings mock draft. Without making any trades or duplicating any of the picks we made the last time we did a mock, here's a look at four players Minnesota could select with its first four picks.

Round 1, Pick 18: Emmanuel McNeil-Warren, S, Toledo

Emmanuel McNeil-Warren | James Snook-Imagn Images

Harrison Smith is likely retiring, which will put the Vikings in the safety market this offseason. And while Ohio State's Caleb Downs isn't falling to 18, Toledo's Emmanuel McNeil-Warren and Oregon's Dillon Thieneman might both be options with that pick. From what I've seen and read so far, I slightly prefer the former.

McNeil-Warren stayed at Toledo when he could've transferred out, and he'll look to follow in Quinyon Mitchell's footsteps as the next big-time NFL defensive back to come out of that program. He's a rangy, explosive, instinctual playmaker who racked up 11 tackles for loss, five interceptions, and eight forced fumbles over the last three seasons. He was PFF's highest-graded safety in the country last season.

The Vikings could perhaps try to trade back a little bit and still land EMW, but if they have enough convinction in him, why risk it? He feels like a perfect fit in Brian Flores' defense.

Daniel Jeremiah has Caleb Downs and Emmanuel McNeil- Warren within 6 spots on his big board. High praise for EMW pic.twitter.com/L5Af2pL6ob — Bengal (@BengalYouTube) February 27, 2026

Round 2, Pick 49: Jadarian Price, RB, Notre Dame

Jadarian Price | Michael Caterina-Imagn Images

Another player who definitely isn't making it to the Vikings' pick at 18 is superstar Notre Dame running back Jeremiyah Love. But don't overlook Love's Fighting Irish backfield partner as an option as early as the second round.

Price is a big-time prospect in his own right who averaged 6 yards per carry across three seasons at ND and scored 13 touchdowns in 2025. He only had 15 receptions in college, but he's capable as a receiver. He also returned three kickoffs for touchdowns. Price's vision and acceleration could make him a strong replacement for Aaron Jones if the Vikings move on from their veteran running back.

Round 3, Pick 82: Kyle Louis, LB, Pittsburgh

Kyle Louis | Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images

How big of a need linebacker will be for the Vikings this offseason depends on whether or not they're able to re-sign Eric Wilson. But even if Wilson does return, Minnesota could use the draft to find a long-term building block in the middle of their defense. Louis is a safety-sized LB prospect who could be used as a big nickel or a true off-ball linebacker. He recorded 24 tackles for loss, 10 sacks, and 6 interceptions over the past two seasons. After a strong combine week, it's unclear if he'll make it to this slot. This is massive praise:

Kyle Louis gonna be like Derrick Brooks. Watch… — Louis Riddick (@LRiddickESPN) February 27, 2026

Round 3, Pick 97: Will Lee III, CB, Texas A&M

Will Lee II | Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images

We've waited long enough to take a cornerback. Lee, who began his career at Kansas State before spending two years at A&M, is a 6'1" corner with long arms who showed off his explosiveness in the vertical and broad jump at the combine. He defended 24 passes and picked off four in his three-year college career. This feels like good value for a high-upside player who wouldn't necessarily need to be an immediate starter for the Vikings.