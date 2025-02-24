Report: Vikings have formal meeting scheduled with Florida DT at combine
The Vikings have a formal meeting scheduled with Florida defensive tackle Cam Jackson at this week's NFL combine in Indianapolis, according to The Draft Network's Ryan Fowler. It's the first such report we've gotten about a player who the Vikings will be meeting with in Indy.
Jackson impressed at the Senior Bowl last month, turning heads with his movement ability at 6'6", 339 pounds. He's a mammoth human being who has some athletic juice for his size, even if he's much more of a run-stuffer than a pass rusher.
A three-star prospect out of Louisiana in the class of 2020, Jackson spent his first three seasons at Memphis before finishing his career with two years at Florida. He had fairly pedestrian stats across his college career — 120 tackles, 11 TFL, four sacks, five batted passes — but the impact made by big nose tackles doesn't always show up in the box score.
Jackson is an interesting prospect for the Vikings because he's not a pass-rushing three technique or anything along those lines. He's a massive zero technique who eats up blocks and can fill multiple gaps in the interior run game. If the Vikings add a player like him — or Michigan's Kenneth Grant, a projected first-round pick — it would allow Harrison Phillips to slide out of the 0T role and line up across from guards or at the 4i spot on the inside shoulder of offensive tackles.
Likely due to his age and lack of high-level statistical production, Jackson is projected as a Day 3 pick in this year's draft.
The Vikings will meet with all kinds of prospects at this week's combine, but they'll only be able to hold formal, 20-minute meetings with up to 45 players over the course of the week. They'll also host players on "Top 30" visits at TCO Performance Center in the two months leading up to the draft.
