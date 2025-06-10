Inside The Vikings

Report: Vikings haven’t contacted Jaire Alexander following Packers release

Alexander was released by the Packers on Monday after seven years in Green Bay

Jonathan Harrison

Green Bay Packers cornerback Jaire Alexander (23) reacts after intercepting a pass during the first quarter of the wild card playoff game against the Dallas Cowboys Sunday, January 14, 2024 at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas.
Green Bay Packers cornerback Jaire Alexander (23) reacts after intercepting a pass during the first quarter of the wild card playoff game against the Dallas Cowboys Sunday, January 14, 2024 at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. / Mark Hoffman / Milwaukee Journal Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
Hours into former Packers corner Jaire Alexander's first taste of free agency, he still reportedly hasn't heard from the Vikings. According to KSTP's Darren Wolfson, the Vikings "are not" one of the teams that has reached out to Alexander's representatives in the hours following his release from Green Bay.

"I can't necessarily quantify how many teams have touched base, it might be two, it might be four, plural, more than one, but the Vikings are not one of the teams in these first handful of hours that Jaire has hit the market," Wolfson reported on Tuesday's Mackey & Judd Show.

Alexander, 28, was released by Green Bay on Monday after seven years starring for the Packers. In those seven seasons he registered 12 interceptions, four fumble recoveries and three forced fumbles in 78 games. However, Alexander was limited in recent years due to injuries, appearing in only 14 regular season games over the past two seasons.

While injury history is certainly a concern, Vikings On SI's Will Ragatz argued that Alexander's "extremely tantalizing" upside is why the Vikings should be interested in the free agent cornerback.

While Minnesota's front office may have not registered immediate interest following his release, Wolfson believes the Vikings did express some interest in the past.

"I was told last night that at some point going back months, I don't know the exact date, the Vikings registered some level of interest," Wolfson said. "But this may have been before Byron Murphy Jr. was re-signed. You make the move on Isaiah Rodgers, Jeff Okudah, having a better sense of Mekhi Blackmon (post injury), so I can't necessarily tell you the exact date that the Vikings registered interest."

