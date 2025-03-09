Report: Vikings re-signing running back Aaron Jones to two-year deal
The Minnesota Vikings are re-signing running back Aaron Jones to a two-year, $20 million contract, ESPN's Adam Schefter reported on Sunday. Jones was one of the Vikings' top offseason priorities, and they got a deal done promptly.
Thirteen million dollars of Jones' $20 million deal is guaranteed.
Jones signed a one-year deal with the Vikings last offseason and rushed for a career-best 1,138 yards. He averaged 4.5 yards per carry, had five rushing touchdowns and also hauled in 51 passes for 408 yards and two scores. Jones provided the Vikings the clear upgrade at running back they needed after multiple seasons of lackluster play at the position. Jones received a 75.8 overall grade from Pro Football Focus last season, which ranked 17th of the 47 running backs evaluated.
The Vikings got an offseason priority taken care of and have their running back secured for the next two seasons. That takes away the first bit of uncertainty for a team looking to build on a 14-3 regular season and an NFC playoff appearance.