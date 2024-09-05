Report: Vikings restructure T.J. Hockenson's contract to free up cap space
The Vikings have restructured the contract of tight end T.J. Hockenson to free up cap space, according to Dane Mizutani of the Pioneer Press.
Prior to this move, the Vikings were dead last in the NFL in salary cap space with just around $900,000, according to OverTheCap. They can save around $7.1 million with a maximum restructure of Hockenson's deal, per OTC.
This isn't a pay cut of any sort for Hockenson. It's just one of those standard restructures that kicks money down the line to reduce a player's immediate cap hit. In Hockenson's case, that means his $14 million cap number for 2024 will go down, but he won't be losing or even deferring any of money he was already set to receive.
Freeing up some cap space gives the Vikings more flexibility to make moves during the season if they want to. Any unused cap space can then be rolled over into next year.
Hockenson, 27, is under contract through the 2027 season, with a void year on his deal in 2028. The two-time Pro Bowler had a career-high 960 receiving yards last season before suffering a torn ACL and MCL in Week 16. He's on the Reserve/PUP list to begin this season as he finishes recovering from January surgery on his knee. Hockenson will be eligible to return in Week 5, but it may make more sense to hold him out until after the Vikings' Week 6 bye.