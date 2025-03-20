Report: Vikings so high on J.J. McCarthy that Aaron Rodgers wasn't a must
If it was evident before, it should be now that the Minnesota Vikings are very high on J.J. McCarthy.
Drafting him 10th overall in 2024 and then giving him first-team reps in practice alongside Sam Darnold during training camp last season created quite a bit of buzz, but the optimism went into hibernation after McCarthy suffered a season-ending knee injury after dazzling in his first preseason game. Now reportedly healthy again, the McCarthy excitement was apparently enough to allow the Vikings to say no to Aaron Rodgers.
"[Rodgers] was no doubt intrigued by Minnesota. At the same time, I strongly believe and have believed that Kevin O'Connell and that entire organization have been waiting for the opportunity to make J.J. McCarthy the guy," Yahoo NFL insider Jordan Schultz said Thursday on GoJo and Golic.
"They thought he could've been the guy Year 1. He has two knee surgeries, obviously Sam Darnold ends up having a terrific season. We know that story. They believe he has all the tools. He's 22 years old. He's very raw. He's green. But he is healthy. He's gained some weight. I don't know if he's quite where they want him to be physically, but he has gained some weight. "
NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported Thursday that McCarthy weighs between 207 and 209 pounds, which is still lighter than the 219 pounds he weighed at the 2024 NFL Combine.
McCarthy still has plenty of time to put on more weight ahead of organized team activities, mandatory minicamp and eventually training camp and the preseason. Rodgers could still be lingering in free agency, but unless McCarthy suffers a setback or a new injury, the QB keys appear to be in his hands.
"I think Minnesota has looked at Aaron Rodgers and said, 'You know what, we are still in a good spot regardless of if you come or not.' I don't really believe Minnesota has ever said Aaron Rodgers is our guy for this year. I think they've wanted J.J. McCarthy to be the guy, and they believe he can be," Schultz said.