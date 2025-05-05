Inside The Vikings

Report: Vikings to play Steelers in Ireland in Week 4 of NFL schedule

While it hasn't been confirmed, one Pittsburgh sports radio figure is reporting that the Vikings and Steelers will play in Dublin on September 28.

Will Ragatz

Dec 9, 2021; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; The line of scrimmage between the Minnesota Vikings and the Pittsburgh Steelers at U.S. Bank Stadium.
Dec 9, 2021; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; The line of scrimmage between the Minnesota Vikings and the Pittsburgh Steelers at U.S. Bank Stadium. / Jeffrey Becker-Imagn Images
According to a Pittsburgh sports radio host, the Steelers will host the Vikings in the NFL's first-ever game in Ireland on September 28.

The Steelers are already set as the home team for this year's game at Croke Park in Dublin. There's previously been buzz that the Vikings and Packers are among the possible opponents they could face. Recently, Andrew Fillipponi of 93.7 The Fan came out with a sourced report that says it'll be Minnesota against Pittsburgh, and the game will take place in Week 4 of the 2025 NFL season.

That probably shouldn't be treated as fact like it would if it came from someone like ESPN's Adam Schefter. Last summer, Fillipponi said the Steelers were "at the goal line" in regards to a trade for 49ers wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk, who ended up staying in San Francisco. But he's also a fairly credible source who likely wouldn't come out with a tweet like that if he wasn't quite confident in the information.

So while it might be risky to go ahead and purchase plane tickets before the news is made official, it does seem like there's a very good chance the Vikings will be participants in the NFL's first game in Ireland this fall.

The good news for Minnesota is that they wouldn't be giving up a home game, and they'd almost certainly be playing in a more favorable environment than if the game happened in Pittsburgh.

If it happens, it will be the Vikings' fifth international game and their first somewhere other than London. They're 4-0 outside of the United States, with wins in England's capital in 2013 (against the Steelers), 2017, 2022, and 2024.

The full NFL schedule will be revealed on May 14. We already know all of Minnesota's opponents, just not the dates or times. In the past, international games have been announced prior to the complete schedule release show.

