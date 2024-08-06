Report: Vikings worked out three wide receivers this week
The Vikings worked out three wide receivers at TCO Performance Center on Monday, according to insider Aaron Wilson. Deon Cain, Dax Milne, and Justin Hall were the three wideouts getting a look in Minnesota on the Vikings' off day. However, they all seemingly left without a contract, and one of the three has since signed with a different team.
It's interesting that Kwesi Adofo-Mensah and the Vikings would be exploring a potential depth addition at receiver, considering there haven't been any reported injuries in that room. Maybe it has something to do with the possibility of a Jordan Addison suspension? The more likely explanation is just that the Vikings are doing their due diligence, like always, when it comes to having the most competitive 90-man roster possible. It could also be that the Vikings are evaluating their options at kick or punt returner.
Cain is a 6'2" receiver with a bit of NFL experience and some recent success in the UFL. A sixth-round pick out of Clemson in 2018, he saw some brief action with the Colts and Steelers early in his career. This spring, Cain's 436 receiving yards for the Birmingham Stallions ranked ninth in the UFL. He also has kick return experience.
Hall was even more productive in the UFL, finishing third in the league with 604 yards for the Houston Roughnecks. The 5'8" receiver from Ball State signed with the Raiders as an undrafted free agent a couple years ago, but was waived in final roster cuts. He was the Roughnecks' punt returner.
Milne was productive at BYU and played for the Commanders for a couple seasons after being drafted in the seventh round. In 2022, he was a return specialist for Washington and caught a touchdown pass against the Vikings. Milne just signed with the Raiders on Tuesday, so he's no longer an option for Minnesota.
Currently, the Vikings' WR room includes Justin Jefferson, Addison, Jalen Nailor, Brandon Powell, Trishton Jackson, Trent Sherfield, Jeshaun Jones, Lucky Jackson, Thayer Thomas, Malik Knowles, and Ty James.