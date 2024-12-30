Sam Darnold mobbed by Vikings teammates in locker room after beating Packers
After his latest incredible performance resulted in a 27-25 win over the Packers on Sunday, Sam Darnold walked into the home locker room at U.S. Bank Stadium and was mobbed by his Vikings teammates.
He was doused with water bottles. Harrison Phillips and others hoisted him up into the air. Players started singing "Many Men" by 50 Cent, which has become this team's unofficial battle cry during this unbelievable 14-2 season. The love that everyone in the locker room has for Darnold was on full display.
"Lotta water bottles," Darnold said in his postgame press conference. "Lotta water. It was mayhem. I think I blacked out. When Aaron Jones grabbed me and lifted me up, I didn't know what to do with my hands in that situation, Ricky Bobby style. It was an interesting moment but a fun moment, to be embraced by your teammates like that."
This was just the latest in a string of unbelievable games from Darnold, who has had one of the best seasons by a quarterback in Vikings history. He completed 33 of his 43 pass attempts against the Packers, throwing for 377 yards and three touchdowns with one interception. He was simply surgical all game, ripping darts into tight windows over the middle of the field and making plays outside of the pocket when he needed to.
Darnold's strong play helped the Vikings get out to big leads of 20-3 and 27-10, as he bounced back from his lone pick with another touchdown drive late in the third quarter. Then, after the Packers cut it to a two-point game and put the pressure back on the offense, he delivered one final time with passes to Justin Jefferson and Cam Akers that sealed the deal.
"What can I say about Sam Darnold, other than another big-time performance when his team needed it." Kevin O'Connell said. "Phenomenal moment in the locker room after the game when he finally made it in there. (That) was really cool. I'm just so proud of him. There's so many things that lead into moments like this for Sam, since he became a Minnesota Viking. Just to see how he's ultimately been able to maximize everything about his opportunity. Our football team loves him for it and I've had an absolute blast coaching him."
The numbers are pretty ridiculous at this point. With one game left to play, Darnold has thrown for 4,153 yards, 35 touchdowns, and 12 picks, earning a 106.4 passer rating. His rating was 116.1 on Sunday, which was the 13th time in 16 games that he's exceeded the 100 mark. That's something that's only been done four other times in NFL history.
Darnold probably won't win MVP due to the seasons Lamar Jackson and Josh Allen are having, but he deserves to finish in the top five in that voting, especially if he leads a win over the Lions next week. The way he's playing, and the way his teammates have embraced him, continues to make the Vikings' decision at the QB position this upcoming offseason a fascinating one.
But that can wait. For now, all that matters is that Darnold is the quarterback of a 14-2 team that has a chance to go to Detroit next week and secure the No. 1 seed in the NFC. If he keeps playing like this, there's no telling what this Vikings team can accomplish in the postseason.
