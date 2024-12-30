Vikings hold off another Packers comeback attempt to complete border sweep
For the second time in as many meetings with the Packers this season, the Vikings built a big lead and then hung on by the skin of their teeth at the very end. Minnesota led 27-10 and was driving in the fourth quarter on Sunday, but a missed Will Reichard field goal and a pair of Green Bay touchdowns made it a tense two-point game in the final minutes.
Fortunately, the Vikings found a way to make one final play when they needed it. Facing a third and 2 after the two-minute warning, Sam Darnold lobbed a short pass to Cam Akers, who adjusted and made a great catch to move the chains and secure Minnesota's ninth consecutive victory. The 27-25 win sends them to 14-2 on the season.
When the Vikings are playing like they did for much of Sunday afternoon, they look like a team with a compelling case to be considered the NFL's best. And with this win, they'll get a chance next week to really stake their claim as the class of the league before the postseason begins. This victory sets up a de facto NFC North title game and battle for the No. 1 seed against the Lions next Sunday at Ford Field, regardless of what happens in Detroit's game against the 49ers on Monday night.
Darnold continued one of the best quarterback seasons in Vikings history, throwing three touchdown passes in another gem of a performance. Darnold completed 33 of 43 passes for 377 yards, the three scores, and one interception. He finished with a passer rating above 100 — it was 116.1 in this one — for the 13th time in 16 games, becoming just the fourth quarterback in NFL history to reach that mark 13 times in a season.
Four receivers had at least 68 yards for the Vikings. Jalen Nailor, Jordan Addison, and Akers caught the touchdowns, while Justin Jefferson, Aaron Jones, and T.J. Hockenson helped move the sticks. The Vikings' red-hot offense, led by coach of the year favorite Kevin O'Connell, racked up 441 total yards.
The 27 points were just enough for the Vikings' defense, which held the Packers to 3 points in the first half and 10 points before the late push from Jordan Love and the Green Bay offense. Love finished with 185 passing yards, but a major chunk of that came after the Vikings had gone up by three scores. It was similar to the game between these two teams at Lambeau Field in Week 4, when a 28-0 Vikings lead turned into a narrow 31-29 win.
Things got off to a dream start for the Vikings when Jerry Tillery forced a Josh Jacobs fumble on the game's opening possession. Cam Bynum recovered — making it 16 consecutive games with a takeaway for Brian Flores' defense — and then led a High School Musical-inspired group celebration. But the Vikings' offense punted on its first series and settled for a long field goal try on its second, which Reichard narrowly missed. The Packers held an early 3-0 lead.
It was the second quarter when the Vikings' offense turned things on. Darnold hit Nailor for a 31-yard touchdown to cap an impressive drive, then set up Reichard for a pair of field goals to make it a 13-3 Minnesota lead at halftime. Led by Darnold's sharp play and a quiet start for Love, including a turnover on downs near the red zone, the Vikings had doubled up the Packers in yardage at the break.
O'Connell's team appeared to be pulling away midway through the third quarter. Darnold hit Addison for a touchdown and then got the ball back, up 17, after a Packers punt. That's when a little bit of adversity hit for the home team. Darnold was intercepted for just the second time in the last seven games, setting up a Jacobs touchdown that cut into the lead. The Packers had some life.
But this Vikings team is resilient and cool under pressure. They came back with a championship-level response on the ensuing possession, going 70 yards in eight plays and capping it with an Akers touchdown reception on a screen pass. That restored their separation heading into the fourth quarter.
And then, because things are rarely easy in the NFL, it got a bit dicey again at the end, but the Vikings got it done on one final pass from Darnold to Akers.
They're headed to Detroit next week for the game of the year in the NFC.
