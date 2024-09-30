Sam Darnold sets a Vikings record in latest impressive performance
Sam Darnold is proving, week after impressive week, that there's nothing fluky about the way he's playing and producing to begin his Vikings career.
Darnold threw three more touchdown passes in the first half of the Vikings' wild 31-29 victory over the Packers on Sunday, giving him a league-leading 11 on the season. He also set a franchise record by becoming the first Vikings quarterback to open a season with a passer rating of at least 100 in four consecutive games.
More specifically, Darnold's passer rating has been at least 109 in each of the first four games, including a season-high 123.4 in Green Bay. The only other players to have a passer rating of 109+ and multiple touchdowns in at least four straight games to open a season are Aaron Rodgers, Tom Brady, Matt Ryan, and Russell Wilson. There's nine Super Bowl rings and eight MVPs among that group.
"My confidence level in him is really high," Kevin O'Connell said.
Darnold also hit season highs in completions (20) and yards (275) in this game. He looked to be on his way to a truly massive statistical performance, but the Vikings' offense as a whole hit a snag after opening up a 28-0 lead in the first half.
Still, for the second time in three weeks, the Vikings found themselves leaning on their quarterback when they needed a big-time drive to put a game away. Much like Darnold delivered to go up 23-14 against the 49ers in Week 2, he came through and helped his team go up 31-22 in the fourth quarter on Sunday. Darnold completed four straight passes for 60 yards on that drive to take back the momentum from the Packers and a raucous Lambeau Field crowd.
"I think you have to have that mindset," Darnold said. "You can’t think about what might happen or what has happened, them coming back. You always have to continue to have that mindset of one step in front of the other, one foot in front of the other. As long as we continue to have that mindset as an offense, as a whole team, I feel like we'll be alright."
The 4-0 Vikings just continue to rattle off wins, and their quarterback is a big reason why. Darnold has been everything they could've hoped for when they signed him this offseason — and then some.