Schefter: Aaron Rodgers to Vikings isn't likely or imminent, but can't be ruled out
Aaron Rodgers' uncertain future continues to loom over the NFL offseason, particularly when it comes to the three teams — the Steelers, Giants, and Vikings — who have been reported as the potential landing spots for the 41-year-old four-time MVP.
What we seemingly know right now is that the Steelers and Giants have interest in signing Rodgers. Meanwhile, Rodgers is believed to be intrigued by the idea of signing with the Vikings, but Kevin O'Connell and Minnesota are still discussing whether or not bringing him into their building is the right thing for their organization. Everything has been set up for 22-year-old J.J. McCarthy to become the Vikings' franchise quarterback, and acquiring Rodgers would change that plan in the short term.
So right now, it's a waiting game. Rodgers appears to be waiting on the Vikings. The Steelers and Giants seem to be waiting on Rodgers. And other quarterbacks like Russell Wilson, Jameis Winston, and Joe Flacco are also just waiting for this whole thing to unfold.
ESPN's Adam Schefter provided a good summary of the situation on a recent episode of his podcast. He doesn't believe Rodgers going to the Vikings is likely or imminent, but he also isn't willing to rule it out.
"With Aaron Rodgers, we don't fully know," Schefter said. "We can only surmise. But here's where we believe the situation currently is at. If Aaron Rodgers had his way, I believe that he would like to sign with the Minnesota Vikings. Do I think that that's happening? Not today, not next week. Do I think it's out of the question? Not entirely. Do I think it's likely? No.
"But again, it's just lingering out there. Clearly, he has not made a decision about what he's going to do, where he's going to play, if he's going to play. I think he knows that Minnesota would be an ideal situation. He could go try to beat the Green Bay Packers, which I'm sure he'd like to do. He could go try to continue to own the Chicago Bears, as he has in the past. He could go follow the same path that Brett Favre once did."
It's easy to see why Rodgers would have interest in the Vikings, who are a pretty perfect situation for any quarterback (as Sam Darnold showed last season). Between O'Connell, weapons like Justin Jefferson and Aaron Jones, and a loaded roster that addressed some key weaknesses in free agency last week, there's so much for a QB to like. The added bonus of returning to the NFC North would presumably appeal to Rodgers as well.
That's why the question is all about whether or not it makes sense on the Vikings' end. Rodgers isn't the same player he once was, but he also isn't washed. He put some impressive throws on tape with the Jets last season and could quite possibly have a big year in Minnesota's offensive environment. But with McCarthy seemingly ready to take the reins, is it worth bringing in Rodgers and forcing McCarthy to the bench for another year? Rodgers' unique personality and the media attention he'd bring are other factors that have to be considered.
"I just don't know that it's practical for the Vikings," Schefter said. "I think there's a part of it that's appealing, because Aaron Rodgers still played — no matter what you say — at a pretty high level last year and probably could step into that team and that offense, with those weapons, and continue to play at a high level. But let's remember, this is a team that invested the tenth overall pick last year in J.J. McCarthy. The team is behind J.J. McCarthy, it believes in J.J. McCarthy. If they bring in Aaron Rodgers, who knows what kind of impact and influence that will have on the quarterback who is their future.
"Now, could Minnesota come around at some point in time and say, you know what, J.J.'s slow to come back from his torn meniscus last year that sidelined him all year, J.J.'s not making the progress, J.J.'s not as far along as we thought — could they then revisit Aaron Rodgers and say you know what, this guy's gonna give us a chance that we don't have right now? Yeah, I guess that could happen. Is it happening today or anytime soon? It doesn't sound that way."
It'll be interesting to see how long this Rodgers situation drags on — and whether all of the teams and other quarterbacks involved are willing to continue waiting to see where he winds up.
