Inside The Vikings

Schefter: 'Resolution Expected Soon' For Kirk Cousins Tampering Charges

It still seems unlikely that the Vikings will benefit from the Falcons' transgressions.

Will Ragatz

Oct 15, 2023; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins (8) passes against the Bears
Oct 15, 2023; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins (8) passes against the Bears / Jamie Sabau-USA TODAY Sports
In this story:

Resolutions are expected soon in the NFL's investigation into alleged tampering violations by the Falcons and Eagles, according to ESPN insider Adam Schefter. The league has been looking into those two teams for potential improper involvement with free agents Kirk Cousins and Saquon Barkley, respectively. If a conclusion is reached this week, it is likely to involve draft picks and "is expected to be more severe for the Falcons," says Schefter.

Precedent exists for the NFL punishing teams with forfeited draft picks for tampering violations. In 2015, the Chiefs forfeited a future third-round pick and a future sixth for tampering with Jeremy Maclin. The Dolphins lost their 2023 first-round pick and a 2024 third for multiple instances of tampering with Tom Brady and Sean Payton (Miami owner Stephen Ross was also fined $1.5 million). Last year, right before the first round of the draft began, the Eagles and Cardinals agreed to settle the Jonathan Gannon tampering situation by trading third-round picks: the Eagles got the 66th pick for the 94th pick and a 2024 fifth-rounder.

ProFootballTalk's Mike Florio has repeatedly floated the idea of the NFL forcing the Falcons (No. 8) and Vikings (No. 11) to swap first-round picks as a result of the Cousins tampering investigation. Nothing can be ruled out, but there's been no indication that the Vikings stand to benefit from the Falcons' transgressions. It sounds like Atlanta will be punished, but it would be surprising if the Vikings gain something in this situation.

Thanks for reading. Make sure to bookmark this site and check back daily for the latest Vikings news and analysis all offseason long.

Follow Will Ragatz on X/Twitter

Published
Will Ragatz

WILL RAGATZ

Will Ragatz is the publisher of Inside the Vikings, an SI.com channel in the Fan Nation network. He's in his fourth season as a credentialed Minnesota Vikings beat writer, covering the team at practices, games, and all offseason long.  Will posts daily Vikings articles year-round. Not only is he on top of all the latest news, he provides the analysis and context to put the news into perspective. He knows the team inside and out, which allows him to bring depth and quality to his coverage. From free agency to the draft to training camp and the NFL season, Will covers every relevant story surrounding the Vikings. Prior to taking this role in 2019, Will attended Northwestern University and studied at the renowned Medill School of Journalism. As a student, he covered Northwestern Wildcats football and basketball, among other sports, for SB Nation's Inside NU. Will was a co-editor-in-chief of the site during his junior year. In the fall of 2018, Will interned at Sports Illustrated's newsroom in New York City, writing articles primarily on Major League Baseball, college football, and college basketball for SI.com. A native of Minneapolis who still resides in the city, Will grew up a diehard Minnesota sports fan. He played baseball at Southwest High School and wrote for the student newspaper.