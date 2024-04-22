Schefter: 'Resolution Expected Soon' For Kirk Cousins Tampering Charges
Resolutions are expected soon in the NFL's investigation into alleged tampering violations by the Falcons and Eagles, according to ESPN insider Adam Schefter. The league has been looking into those two teams for potential improper involvement with free agents Kirk Cousins and Saquon Barkley, respectively. If a conclusion is reached this week, it is likely to involve draft picks and "is expected to be more severe for the Falcons," says Schefter.
Precedent exists for the NFL punishing teams with forfeited draft picks for tampering violations. In 2015, the Chiefs forfeited a future third-round pick and a future sixth for tampering with Jeremy Maclin. The Dolphins lost their 2023 first-round pick and a 2024 third for multiple instances of tampering with Tom Brady and Sean Payton (Miami owner Stephen Ross was also fined $1.5 million). Last year, right before the first round of the draft began, the Eagles and Cardinals agreed to settle the Jonathan Gannon tampering situation by trading third-round picks: the Eagles got the 66th pick for the 94th pick and a 2024 fifth-rounder.
ProFootballTalk's Mike Florio has repeatedly floated the idea of the NFL forcing the Falcons (No. 8) and Vikings (No. 11) to swap first-round picks as a result of the Cousins tampering investigation. Nothing can be ruled out, but there's been no indication that the Vikings stand to benefit from the Falcons' transgressions. It sounds like Atlanta will be punished, but it would be surprising if the Vikings gain something in this situation.
