Schefter: Sam Darnold still the 'No. 1 free agent quarterback available'
Despite the lows the past two weeks, the Minnesota Vikings' Sam Darnold is still expected to be one of the top free agent quarterback targets this upcoming offseason.
That's according to ESPN's Adam Schefter, who appeared on "The Pat McAfee Show" on Tuesday and shared his thoughts on what's to come for Darnold, believing he's the "number one free agent quarterback available."
"I still think he's probably the number one free-agent quarterback available in a market where there are any number of teams that need quarterbacks that will not be able to get the quarterback they need in the draft," Schefter told McAfee. "So there's going to be a desired commodity."
Darnold is coming off a career season, throwing for 4,319 yards, 35 touchdowns, and posting a 102.5 passer rating while leading the Vikings to 14 wins.
But the dream came crashing down for Darnold and Minnesota when they suffered a blowout loss to the Detroit Lions to end the regular season and miss out on the No. 1 seed and home-field advantage, and it was more of the same against the Los Angeles Rams in the NFC Wild Card round on Monday night.
In both games combined, Darnold completed 43-of-81 passes (49.3%) while only tossing one touchdown and one interception. He also was sacked 11 times in the two contests, including nine times against the Rams.
Schefter points out that the past two weeks have done anything but enhance Darnold's value, as he had a chance to receive more of a payday this offseason if he had performed well.
"The last two weeks clearly, I think, impacted his value in a negative way, but we'll see how much," Schefter said.
It's unclear what Minnesota will do when it comes to Darnold and the quarterback position in 2025, as rookie J.J. McCarthy is expected to be healthy and ready to debut. The financial terms on Darnold's part could be the deciding factor of what's to come.
Schefter says while it is possible the Vikings could bring Darnold back, it depends on what offers are made to the veteran quarterback.
"It's possible that the last two weeks impacted the number enough so that maybe it's now within the range of the Vikings' asking price and they can get a deal done," he said.
"But here's the thing: they have J.J. McCarthy waiting in the wings. They love McCarthy; they don't know exactly what they have but they love from what they saw this summer."