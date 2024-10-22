Sean McVay 'not surprised' by Kevin O'Connell's success in Minnesota
Rams head coach Sean McVay is gearing up to take on his old protégé for the first time since Kevin O'Connell became the head coach of the Minnesota Vikings. Since, taking over in Minnesota, O'Connell boasts a 25-15 regular season record. Talking to Los Angeles media on Monday, McVay said he was "not surprised" by O'Connell's success in Minnesota.
"I think he's done a great job over the first two years, with a variety of different situations that have presented themselves. I think he's got a great coaching staff. They've done a great job of being able to add players that fit the identity that they want to play with," McVay continued. "Kevin's a guy that ... made a tremendous influence and impact as a coach here. I'm not surprised and I'm happy for those guys. We'll give them our best shot on Thursday."
One of the hallmarks of O'Connell's tenure in Minnesota has been his ability to get the best out of his quarterback. During Minnesota's 5-1 start, Sam Darnold has shown his mastery of the O'Connell offense, revitalizing his career in the process.
"You see a guy that can create off-schedule. I think he's playing in rhythm, on time, understands the intent of what Kevin's calling. I've seen a guy that uses his athleticism to be able to move the sticks a lot, and I see his teammates have a bunch of confidence in him. A lot of the things that made him such a highly-rated prospect coming out of USC," McVay said.
"I think he's in a good situation, obviously, with a coach that I have tremendous respect for. You can see that there's a comfort that those two have. And then I'm seeing the athleticism when things do breakdown and go a little bit outside the timing and rhythm, where he's made a bunch of plays."
McVay said the Vikings offense presents a "great challenge" for a Rams defense that ranks 15th in yards and 19th in points allowed this season.
"This is an excellent offense that's coming in here," continued McVay. "Great playmakers. Obviously very familiar with what a great coaching staff that they have and they're ability to utilize all the talent they have has been something that creates a lot of conflict, that you've seen on tape for the first six weeks of the season."
As for what he sees in Brian Flores' defense that has confounded just about all opposing quarterbacks this season, McVay said "a lot" while shaking his head.
"There's a lot of stuff that you're looking at. And he understands the tendencies are to different things that offenses are looking for. He does a great job, from a self scout perspective, of being able to change those things up," he said.
"So, you have to be really sound with your rules. You have to understand how you want to distribute the field, how you want to target certain things as it relates to protection or in the run game. He's excellent and he's got some moveable pieces that have versatile skill sets that can create that conflict, that they're looking to do. And it's been incredibly successful, really for him wherever he's been as a defensive coach. It's especially on display this year."
"(Brian Flores) is a great coach. This goes back to going against him for a handful of years. There's a clear cut identity. There's an understanding of what offenses are trying to do. His ability to create a bunch of conflict with moving parts, and guys that can play in a variety of spots, having 11 guys but dispersing them differently and being able to put pressure on you offensively," said McVay. "He does as good a job as there is. I've been really impressed. We're still in the early parts of preparation but you see why all the accolades have been thrown his way, and his defenses way through the first six weeks. They're outstanding."
On what his Rams offense have to do to be able to have success against the Vikings defense on Thursday night, McVay preached that his players need to stick to sound, fundamental football.
"It forces you to be sound. Play rules ball. Be really disciplined. Make sure you're on the screws because they're attacking. They're taking it to you. They're doing a great job with that," continued McVay. "You have to have counters and answers for all the things (the defense throws at you). It definitely creates a lot of challenges and you've got to be ready to see the game live, as it kind of unfolds, and you're players have to be able to do the same thing."