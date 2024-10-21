Sean McVay says Cooper Kupp is expected to return vs. Vikings on TNF
Rams star wide receiver Cooper Kupp is expected to return to action against the Vikings on Thursday Night Football this week, Sean McVay announced after LA's 20-15 win over the Raiders on Sunday. Kupp has been out since Week 2 with an ankle injury.
The Rams are still just 2-4 after their victory, but they'll be glad to get one of their best players back for this week's primetime matchup on a short week. Kupp had 14 catches for 110 yards and a touchdown in their season-opening loss against the Lions, then got hurt the following week against the Cardinals. Los Angeles has been without both Kupp and Puka Nacua, who suffered a knee injury in the opener. Nacua remains on IR and hasn't yet practiced, making it unlikely he plays this week.
The Vikings (5-1) will be looking to bounce back from Sunday's close loss against the Lions, which means they'll want to find a way to prevent Kupp from having a huge game in his return. He's dealt with some injuries over the last few years, but Kupp — who had arguably the best wide receiver season of all time in 2021, back when Kevin O'Connell was on the Rams' staff — looked quite good in Week 1. He and Matthew Stafford have built up quite the rapport over the years.
After giving up a 8-112-1 game to Amon-Ra St. Brown on Sunday, the Vikings have allowed a receiver to go for at least 100 yards against them in four of the last five games. Garrett Wilson, Jayden Reed, and Deebo Samuel did it against them before St. Brown. And against the Texans in Week 3, both Stefon Diggs (94 yards) and Nico Collins (86) got fairly close to that mark.
The Vikings' defense has been excellent this year, but their cornerback trio of Stephon Gilmore, Shaq Griffin, and Byron Murphy Jr. isn't one of their biggest strengths on that side of the ball. They've allowed plenty of yards this season and will now have to contend with Kupp.
At the moment, the Vikings are 3-point road favorites for Thursday night's game. The Rams weren't great on offense against the Raiders, but they forced four takeaways and will likely be more effective moving the ball with Kupp in the mix. The Vikings, who are clearly the better team on paper in this game, will need to play well at SoFi Stadium to get to 6-1.