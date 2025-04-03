'Secretly still holding out for Minnesota': Ben Roethlisberger's Aaron Rodgers theory
Why would Aaron Rodgers throw passes to DK Metcalf but not sign with the Pittsburgh Steelers?
That's what Steelers Super Bowl-winning quarterback Ben Roethlisberger wants to know. On the Footbahlin with Ben Roethlisberger podcast that dropped Wednesday, Roethlisberger said he believes Rodgers "is going to be a Steeler," but he can't help but wonder what's delaying an announcement.
In short, Big Ben thinks Rodgers is holding out hope for Minnesota.
I think Aaron is secretly still holding out for Minnesota, which is why he hasn't signed with the Steelers. Why else would you go throw with DK and be working out and blast it to everybody that 'I'm throwing to these guys' but you wouldn't sign?" Roethlisberger said.
Is Rodgers waiting on the Steelers to beef up the roster more in free agency? Could he be waiting to see what the Steelers do in the draft?
The Vikings, at least publicly, have made it pretty clear that J.J. McCarthy is QB1 in 2025. Maybe Vikings head coach Kevin O'Connell, who had conversations with Rodgers, gave Rodgers inside information that nobody else knows about.
"I just think he thinks that Minnesota is a more complete, closer team to win a Super Bowl. And it might not be wrong, Roethlisberger speculated.
Maybe Rodgers is considering retiring? Roethlisberger doesn't think Rodgers would be tossing footballs to Metcalf if he were truly thinking about hanging it up.
Big Ben also offered some secondhand speculation from a chef, who allegedly heard information from someone else, that Rodgers might be buying a home in the Pittsburgh suburb of Robinson, which is located near the airport.
Bottom line: McCarthy appears to be the guy for the Vikings, but as we keep saying: As long as Rodgers remains unsigned and he isn't retired, speculation will roar. We'll be hear to cover it all, so don't go assuming that this is the last Rodgers-Vikings conspiracy you'll hear this spring.