Six Vikings make cameo appearance on Guy Fieri's 'Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives'
An upcoming episode of Guy Fieri's "Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives" will feature cameo appearances from six members of the Minnesota Vikings.
While it remains a mystery when the episode will air on Food Network, Fieri posted a photo on social of the six Vikings standing with him, including defensive tackle Harrison Phillips, tight end Nick Muse, quarterback Nick Mullens and offensive linemen Garrett Bradbury, Brian O'Neill and Walter Rouse.
Based on fan encounters with Fieri on Tuesday, we can speculate a little bit about the location where he was filming. For starters, there's a Facebook user who said they saw Fieri in a restaurant "next to" a place where their friend was getting acupuncture in downtown Minneapolis.
"I was sitting there waiting for her to come out from her appointment and saw him walking out and they were filming him!! Frickin sweet!!" the Facebook user wrote.
In another photo posted by the same user, there is a man wearing a Hen House Eatery t-shirt. Just coincidence? We can't say for sure...
Another person announced on social media that he waved at Fieri in a red convertible and the TV star wound up rolling down his window and starting a conversation "like we're old friends." Fieri gave the man a bottle of his Fieri-branded tequila and let him sit in his convertible for a photo.
The car, by the way, is known to be a cherry red 1968 Chevrolet Camaro SS.
One way or another, upcoming episodes of the long-running show will be worth checking out for Vikings fans.