Snap counts and notable PFF grades from Vikings' clutch win over Seahawks
This Vikings team just continues to find ways to win football games. They let a ten-point first half lead slip away and turn into a four-point deficit late in Sunday's game against the Seahawks, but Sam Darnold's clutch touchdown pass to Justin Jefferson made the difference in Minnesota's eighth consecutive victory. It was yet another total team effort, with contributions coming from up and down the roster.
Let's take a look at the snap counts and notable PFF grades from this win to see what we can learn.
Vikings offensive snap counts vs. Seahawks (out of 66)
* C Garrett Bradbury: 66
* LG Blake Brandel: 66
* RG Dalton Risner: 66
* LT Cam Robinson: 66
* QB Sam Darnold: 66
* RT Brian O’Neill: 66
* WR Justin Jefferson: 64
* WR Jordan Addison: 59
* RB Aaron Jones: 54
* TE T.J. Hockenson: 46
* WR Jalen Nailor: 35
* TE Josh Oliver: 31
* FB C.J. Ham: 13
* TE Johnny Mundt: 10
* RB Cam Akers: 7
* WR Trent Sherfield: 7
* WR Brandon Powell: 4
The Vikings came out of this game without any injuries on offense. This snap count allocation is basically how they plan on things going every week with their current roster. They've got six every-down players, their top four weapons, and then a pretty even split between Nailor and Oliver based on personnel package and situation. Beyond that, there are five others who will mix in, mostly on running downs.
Top 5 PFF grades on offense (min. 20 snaps)
1. Jefferson — 81.5
2. Darnold — 78.4
3. Brandel — 76.2
4. Risner — 68.7
5. Addison — 61.5
The top five consists of the quarterback who threw three touchdowns, the two receivers who caught them, and — in a rare sight for Vikings fans — the two guards. Darnold's outstanding season continued with probably his biggest throw of the year, given the situation. And Jefferson, who now has five touchdown receptions over the past three weeks, finally got over the 140-yard mark for the first time all season. It was a masterclass performance from that duo.
Lower grades went to Hockenson, Nailor, and Bradbury, who allowed one of the Seahawks' three sacks.
Vikings defensive snap counts vs. Seahawks (out of 63)
* S Camryn Bynum: 63
* LB Blake Cashman: 63
* S Josh Metellus: 63
* CB Byron Murphy Jr: 63
* CB Stephon Gilmore: 60
* OLB Andrew Van Ginkel: 55
* OLB Jonathan Greenard: 51
* DL Jihad Ward: 50
* DL Harrison Phillips: 39
* S Bobby McCain: 37
* DL Jonathan Bullard: 35
* Pat Jones II: 26
* CB Shaq Griffin: 25
* DL Jerry Tillery: 22
* S Theo Jackson: 20
* OLB Dallas Turner: 15
* DL Levi Drake Rodriguez: 6
The Vikings were missing Harrison Smith, Fabian Moreau, and Jalen Redmond due to injuries in this game (not to mention Ivan Pace Jr., who remains on IR), so they tightened up the defensive rotation a bit. It was McCain, the experienced veteran coming up from the practice squad, who was Smith's primary replacement, not Jackson. But of course, it was Jackson who came up with the game-sealing interception in the final minute.
This was a season-high in snaps for Ward, who pressured Geno Smith on Jackson's pick. Rodriguez, the undrafted rookie, saw the first defensive snaps of his NFL career.
Top 5 PFF grades on defense (min. 20 snaps)
1. Jackson — 85.3
2. Jones — 80.1
3. Metellus —77.9
4. Griffin — 75.3
5. Van Ginkel — 74.0
It's worth highlighting that Turner would've led this list with his 91.3 grade if he had played a few more snaps. His first career interception was an incredible play by a rookie pass rusher who was lined up at off-ball linebacker.
Metellus was once again all over the field, recording four pressures from his hybrid safety/nickel/linebacker role. Griffin was strong in coverage and nearly had a pick against his old team. And Van Ginkel, who led the Vikings with seven pressures, got two big sacks in the second half to tie Greenard for the team lead (11) this season.
Murphy, Greenard, and Ward were also above 68 on their grades. Lower grades went to McCain, Cashman, Tillery, Phillips, and Gilmore, although they were all between 52 and 59.
Stay up to date on all things Vikings by bookmarking Minnesota Vikings On SI, subscribing to our YouTube channel, and signing up to receive our free Vikings newsletter.