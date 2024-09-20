Stefon Diggs 'most thankful' for the 'Minnesota Nice' experience with Vikings
Despite a tenuous departing in 2020, former Vikings receiver Stefon Diggs doesn't appear to be holding a grudge against the squad he's set to face on Sunday. Now with the Texans, Diggs is gearing up for his first trip back to U.S. Bank Stadium since being traded to Buffalo in the spring of 2020.
"They got a hell of a team. Obviously, they off to a hot start, they 2-0. They got a defense that's flying around, they look impressive on tape," Diggs told Houston media earlier this week. "I'm excited to go back."
Diggs spent five seasons in Minnesota, accumulating 365 receptions for 4,623 yards and 30 touchdowns, en route to becoming one of the best receivers in the league. Minnesota selected Diggs in the fifth round of the 2015 draft after an injury-plagued college career at Maryland.
"I had a great time there. 'Minnesota Nice' is the thing I'm always most thankful for," Diggs said when asked about his time with the Vikings. "That was the first team that took a chance on me, drafting me. I had a hell of a time there, the people were amazing. I look forward to going back."
The Vikings don't resemble the team that Diggs left in 2020. Only four players remain from the last time Diggs donned a purple jersey: Brian O'Neill, Garrett Bradbury, C.J. Ham and Harrison Smith.
"We won't have too much time," continued Diggs. "But to see some people that I knew, some familiar faces. The team doesn't look exactly how it used to look but there's still some familiar faces over there. Harry's still over there."
Slowing down Diggs will be a big key for Minnesota on Sunday. The Texans are favored by two points despite being on the road where the Vikings knocked off the San Francisco 49ers last week.