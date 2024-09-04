Stefon Diggs vows to 'never share' what led to split with Vikings
Former Vikings receiver Stefon Diggs claimed in a recent interview that things "happened in Minnesota that I never shared, that I won't share."
Speaking to GQ, Diggs reflected on his career, the moves that got him to Houston and where he stands among the elite receivers in NFL history. The veteran receiver is now on his third team after an offseason trade sent him from Buffalo to the Texans, where he'll pair with reigning Rookie of the Year C.J. Stroud.
“None of those teams wanted to get rid of me,” Diggs said when discussing being traded twice in his career. “Things had to shake because I kind of wanted them to shake.”
Diggs' time in Minnesota came to an unceremonious end in 2020 when the Vikings shipped him off to Buffalo in exchange for a first-round pick. That pick eventually became all-world receiver Justin Jefferson.
Diggs, mysterious as always, hinted that there were circumstances in Minnesota that necessitated a move, though he declined to get specific. “Because I'm a professional. I believe in professionalism. You don't gotta talk bad about your ex-girlfriend to your new girlfriend," said Diggs.
Diggs will get a shot to star against his former team when the Texans visit the Vikings in Minneapolis in Week 3. It'll be his first game back in Minnesota since being traded four years ago. Two weeks later he'll be back in Buffalo as the Texans face the Bills.