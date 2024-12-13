Stephon Gilmore still absent in Vikings' latest injury report
Vikings cornerback Stephon Gilmore did not participate in practice again on Friday, increasing the odds that the 34-year-old will miss a second consecutive game due to his hamstring injury. Minnesota has one more practice on Saturday ahead of Monday night's game against the Bears at U.S. Bank Stadium.
It looks like Gilmore is going to have another week to focus on rehab, in the hopes of being able to play in Week 16 against the Seahawks. If he doesn't play on Monday, it'll be Byron Murphy Jr., Shaquill Griffin, and Fabian Moreau as the Vikings' top three cornerbacks against Caleb Williams and Chicago.
The good news is that outside linebacker Pat Jones II is set to return this week after missing the Atlanta game with a knee injury. Jones, who has seven sacks this season, practiced in full on Friday. It'll be interesting to see what that means for the snap counts of rookies Dallas Turner and Gabriel Murphy, who both saw 26-28 snaps last week in Jones' absence.
Aaron Jones (back) and Andrew Van Ginkel (hip) were also upgraded to full participation on Friday after being estimated as limited in Thursday's walkthrough. Jones had some injury issues in recent years with the Packers but hasn't missed a single game for the Vikings this season.
The final injury report with game designations will be out on Saturday.
