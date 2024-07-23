The All-NFC North Preseason Team: Vikings come up empty at cornerback
Continuing our series of The All-NFC North Preseason Team, today we're unveiling the two best outside cornerback and the top nickel corner in the division. It should come as no surprise that the Minnesota Vikings came up empty in this vote, with Byron Murphy Jr., Shaq Griffin, Mehki Blackmon, Akayleb Evans and Andrew Booth Jr. facing a prove-it season for the Vikings.
Also to no surprise, the top two corners receiving the most votes from our NFC North On SI writers were Green Bay's Jaire Alexander and Chicago's Jaylon Johnson, with 2023 Detroit rookie Brian Branch earning the most votes as the division's best nickel corner.
Jaire Alexander, Green Bay Packers - by Bill Huber, Packers On SI
Alexander remains the highest-paid cornerback in NFL history by average annual salary. Now, he needs to play like that again.
Alexander was an All-Pro in 2020 and again in 2022 but had a miserable 2023. He missed nine games due to injuries and a 10th game when he was suspended for being a self-appointed captain (and almost screwing up the opening coin toss) for a late-season game at Carolina.
When Alexander did play, he either didn’t perform to his usual standard because he was banged up or simply disinterested. After picking off five passes in 2022, he had zero in 2023. Only six corners allowed a passer rating worse than Alexander’s 127.4, according to Pro Football Focus. However, he did rise to the occasion during the playoffs with a big-time interception at Dallas and a total of 37 yards allowed in two games.
Alexander called himself “super-motivated” entering this season. After skipping the voluntary practices last year, he was fully engaged this year as the team transitions to new defensive coordinator Jeff Hafley. Hafley is going to run a more aggressive defensive system than Joe Barry. Whether that means Alexander will be chasing No. 1 receivers remains to be seen, but the Packers will need Alexander at his playmaking best to make a run at a championship.
Jaylon Johnson, Chicago Bears – by Gene Chamberlain, Bears On SI
For someone who had only one career interception before last season, Johnson has come a long way in a short time. Graded as the best cornerback in football last year by Pro Football Focus, he delivered a four-interception season and wound up in the Pro Bowl games, with second-team All-Pro status, a $76 million contract extension, and quickly became a frequent guest on the national podcast circuit.
There is no doubt Johnson does it with his technique, smarts and quickness, rather than straight-line speed. His numbers picked up once he didn’t need to always be a cornerback glued to the other team’s top receiver, the way he was when he used to chase around former Packers receiver Davante Adams during his first two years. Improvement at other secondary positions let Johnson play the ball more than the man and helped his interception total climb.
Johnson is also a physical cornerback in run support when he wants to be, although his missed tackles climbed last year. His leadership in the secondary was apparent last season and will be even bigger now as the DB with the most scheme seniority after the team cut Eddie Jackson in the offseason.
Brain Branch, Detroit Lions – by John Maakaron, Lions On SI
The tone for Branch’s rookie season was set in the opener, when he turned the tide of a matchup with the reigning champion Kansas City Chiefs with a pick-six. It was the first of several examples showing why the Lions coveted the defensive playmaker in the Draft out of Alabama.
Branch has the ability to play all over the secondary and was primarily the team’s nickel cornerback last year. In that role, he notched three interceptions and seven tackles for loss. His instincts and awareness are off the charts, which allows the Lions some creativity in how they use him.
It’s uncertain exactly what Branch’s role will be, as he missed the spring while recovering from an offseason procedure. Dan Campbell hinted that he may be positioned for more time at safety as part of the Lions’ reshuffled secondary.
Regardless of where he lines up, there’s no question that the talented defender is a blossoming star in the making.