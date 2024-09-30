The consistency of Justin Jefferson's greatness shouldn't be taken for granted
By now, it's nothing new to Vikings fans who have watched him play for the last five years, but that doesn't mean it should be taken for granted. The greatness put on display on a weekly basis by Justin Jefferson, the best wide receiver on the planet, ought to be appreciated and recognized at every turn.
Sunday's win over the Packers at Lambeau Field was another ho-hum day of brilliance from Jefferson, who caught a touchdown pass for the fourth consecutive game to start this season. His six-catch, 85-yard day was highlighted by a pair of ridiculous grabs that can be added to what's going to wind up being an awfully lengthy career highlight reel.
Late in the second quarter, with the Vikings already leading 21-0, Sam Darnold fired a ball to Jefferson, who was blanketed by Packers cornerback Keisean Nixon in the end zone. Making it look remarkably easy, Jefferson stuck out his right hand and secured a one-handed grab for the touchdown before shrugging Nixon off of him and hitting an emphatic Griddy in celebration.
Jefferson really got going in the fourth quarter when the Vikings needed him most. He had two catches for 44 yards on the crucial drive that extended the Vikings' lead from six points to nine. Then he somehow managed to top his TD with an even more impressive moment later in the fourth, tapping both feet down on a lunging sideline catch for a conversion on third and 12. It was initially ruled incomplete but was overturned when Kevin O'Connell challenged the call.
"That was unbelievable," Darnold said. "One of the better catches I've ever seen. Just the way that he was able to obviously catch the football and then be able to toe tap there as well, just a special play."
"That's what makes him special, that's what separates him from a lot of receivers in the game," Aaron Jones said. "That was a gotta-have-it moment and he made sure he went and got it."
Jefferson hasn't really exploded this season, averaging just five catches per game on a Vikings team that hasn't trailed since early in Week 1, but he's still in the top five in the league in receiving yards and tied for second in yards per route run.
Here's a fun stat: Jefferson is the first player since Antonio Gates in 2010 with at least 50 receiving yards and a touchdown catch in each of the first four games of a season. With another TD next week in London, he would tie Randy Moss for the Vikings record of consecutive games with a receiving touchdown to begin a season.
Again, don't take Jefferson and what he's doing on a weekly (and yearly) basis for granted. He's on track to be one of the best the game has ever seen.