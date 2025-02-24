The Minnesota Vikings have everything on Jevon Holland's wish list
Jevon Holland needn't look any further than the Minnesota Vikings as the team that best fits the description of what he's looking for when free agency begins in March.
Appearing on the Breakin’ House Rules podcast, Holland revealed what he wants in a new home.
“I actually wrote down, in the best way I could sum up what I'm looking for: Detailed and experienced coaching and a player-supportive ownership,” Holland began, reading a note on his phone.
“Just, honest, culture-setting—and men-leading head coach with a goal and standard that he holds everybody to. A team that wants to win and has players with like-mindedness about the team’s goals and standards. Leaders that want to lead and set examples by action, not by their word. So, I think that in itself is what I’m really looking for.”
Need a great head coach who is a leader of men? We're pretty sure the 2024 NFL Coach of the Year, Kevin O'Connell, fits that description.
Ownership that supports players? Check. Zygi and Mark Wilf haven't failed to spend what it takes to build first class facilities while surveys have revealed elite experiences both on and off the field for Vikings players.
Like-mindedness in the locker room? There's no question that Minnesota had a tight bond in the locker room. Veteran safety Harrison Smith was in tears after the season ended guys were so close.
"It's been one of the most fun teams I've ever played on in any level. There's a lot to be said about this group and I really just wish I had a couple more weeks with them to be honest," Smith said.
If Smith retires and Cam Bynum departs in free agency, the Vikings will have a major need at safety to go alongside Josh Metellus and Theo Jackson. Heck, the way Brian Flores uses safeties all over the field, bringing Holland in with Metellus, Bynum and even Smith wouldn't be a bad idea considering Smith will be retiring eventually.
Flores, oh by the way, was Miami's head coach when the Dolphins selected Holland in the second round of the 2021 draft.
Holland is one of the top safeties on the free-agent market and he'll undoubtedly command top dollar. If the Vikings want him, they certainly can make a pitch that meets his expectations.
