There's 'not much to do,' but Justin Jefferson loves it in Minnesota
We have no idea what Justin Jefferson is talking about when he says there's "not much to do" in Minnesota. Has he ever been to the Mall of America? How about risking life and limb to shop at a Costco on a Saturday? There are like 15,000 lakes and tons of great restaurants. He could go see Paul Bunyan and Babe the Blue Ox. And parks! So many parks!
But you know what? Not having much to do is just how Jefferson likes it — and it's part of the reason why he inked a four-year, $140 million contract extension to stay with the Vikings despite only one appearance in the playoffs through the first four years of his historic career.
"I do love it here," Jefferson answered when a bewildered Kay Adams asked him why he decided to stay in Minnesota when he could've waited and signed anywhere he wanted after the season. "There's not much to do here. It's very quiet, very low key. I don't really have to get in trouble and get into anything, I can just stay home, mind my own business, worry about my job and have fun kicking butt."
Nothing to do but kick butt and take names while playing for a head coach he adores.
"Having a head coach, that player-oriented [coach] that I have a very close connection with is not something you can find at the next team," Jefferson said of Kevin O'Connell. "Just with everything, the whole organization, the facility, even our stadium to our fan base, everything is just high quality, top tier in this league. We're graded pretty much top in everything that we need. It's definitely something that's tough to deal with, just being in one playoff game and not having the success that I wanted to have team-wise, but just dealing with the future and focusing on the future and just with the new pick-ups that we have got and the new guys that we have in our building is definitely something to look forward to. I feel like we have the confidence and guys in that building that we need to change that one game into a couple and hopefully a Super Bowl."
Jefferson's pursuit of greatness and team success begins Sunday at MetLife Stadium against the New York Giants, who just so happen to be the team that ended Jefferson's only postseason opportunity when they upset the Vikings at U.S. Bank Stadium two seasons ago.
"I definitely got a little something extra for them, for sure. That year, we beat them later in the season ... two, three games later we played them again and lost in a more crucial spot in the playoffs," Jefferson told Adams. "Week 1, big week for us. A week to showcase the world how our team really is and putting things together. First time in New York playing, so I'm excited. I'm definitely excited to come back off the last season of injury and just trying to let everybody know that I ain't lose my groove, Justin Jets."
You can watch the full interview with Jefferson here.