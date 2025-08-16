Three big storylines to follow in Vikings' preseason tilt with Patriots
Minnesota's second preseason game Saturday afternoon against the Patriots won't feature quarterback J.J. McCarthy and most of the key players, but there will be plenty of intriguing storylines as the regular season approaches.
From the backup quarterback job to wide receiver depth and the punt returner situation, there is a lot for Vikings fans to pay attention to when the game kicks off at 3 p.m. CT.
1. Sam Howell, Brett Rypien and Max Brosmer
Howell will get the start and his experience in the NFL makes him the heavy favorite to win the QB2 job, but Brosmer has done enough to at least put himself in the conversation for QB3 with Rypien. Howell will start Saturday's game, with Rypien and Brosmer finishing things out.
"I think first and foremost they have to be guys that can have ownership of the plan without having taken reps," head coach Kevin O'Connell said when asked what he wants his backup quarterbacks to be able to do.
"All the reps, if there's a few that don't go to the starter – you can count them on one hand in the normal practice week once you get to that game week, especially when you've got a young [starting] quarterback. So you're looking for somebody that can be in the meetings, take the coaching points, maybe take reps."
2. Who steps up at wide receiver?
With Justin Jefferson and Jordan Addison not playing, and Rondale Moore out for the season with a knee injury, Minnesota's depth at wide receiver is perhaps the biggest roster issue the Vikings need to fix. Throw in Jalen Nailor's hand injury from Thursday's joint practice against New England and the wide receivers catching passes Saturday will feature the likes of Lucky Jackson, Thayer Thomas, Tim Jones, Jeshaun Jones, Dontae Fleming and Robert Lewis.
The issue is even more complicated by Addison's three-game suspension that he'll serve to start the regular season. Jefferson is expected to be fully healthy from a hamstring strain by the Sept. 8 opener in Chicago, but if Nailor's hand injury is significant it would leave the Vikings with very little experience behind Jefferson.
If Saturday doesn't go well for any of the receivers, will it force the Vikings to consider signing Amari Cooper, Tyler Boyd, Gabe Davis, Brandon Powell or Odell Beckham Jr.? Boyd and Beckham seem like logical fits in O'Connell's offense considering they have experience with O'Connell or in a similar system (Boyd in Cincinnati under Zac Taylor, who is part of the Sean McVay coaching tree).
3. Who looks best returning punts?
Outside of Lucky Jackson getting some exhibition reps in the past, there isn't an established punt returner on the roster now that Moore is out for the season with a knee injury. Jackson is certainly getting an opportunity to boost his 53-man roster chances as both a wide receiver and punt returner, but he'll have to look good against a competitive group of hopeful returners including Silas Bolden, Tai Felton and Myles Price.