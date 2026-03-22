DeAndre Hopkins: 'If the Vikings need me, they know I'll be there'

If the Vikings want another wide receiver to join the 2026 party, DeAndre Hopkins is ready for the role.

Hopkins' big reveal came when TMZ Sports caught up with him as he walked through an airport on Saturday, saying he'd be open to reuniting with quarterback Kyler Murray in Minnesota.

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"I would always embrace that journey with him," Hopkins said. "If Kyler need me, he know I'm there. If the Vikings need me, they know I'll be there."

Hopkins, 33, spent last season with the Baltimore Ravens, but he played with Murray in Arizona from 2020 to 2022, where he was an absolute juggernaut with Murray throwing him the ball. In 35 games, he racked up 221 receptions for 2,696 yards and 17 touchdowns.

In 2020, he had 115 receptions for 1,407 yards and six touchdowns.

He's no longer in his prime like he was then with Arizona, but his status as a still very good red zone threat might make a lot of sense with the Vikings, who lack experience and depth behind Justin Jefferson and Jordan Addison in the receiver room.

With Jalen Nailor leaving for the Las Vegas Raiders in free agency, the third wide receiver job isn't filled unless the Vikings are comfortable handing it to Tai Felton or Myles Price. Both were rookies in 2025, and neither one of them saw much action on offense.

Hopkins told TMZ that he's not chasing a Super Bowl ring. "I just want to be around good people," he said.

Minnesota has good people, and the roster might be capable of pushing the envelope and competing for a spot in the Super Bowl next season. The biggest reason for that is Murray, who should give the Vikings a serious upgrade at the most important position in the game following Minnesota's QB disaster last season when J.J. McCarthy, Carson Wentz, and Max Brosmer struggled with injuries and inaccuracy.

"I think Kyler fit in perfect there, man," Hopkins said. "I think Kyler is one of the best, accurate quarterbacks in the game. His stats show that."

WR DeAndre Hopkins on playing with Kyler Murray again on the Minnesota Vikings:



“If Kyler need me he know I’m there, if the Vikings need me they know I’ll be there… I think Kyler fits in perfect there… one of the best accurate quarterbacks in the game and his stats show that.”… pic.twitter.com/814wwSKDqw — VNS Media (@VikingsNewsSkol) March 22, 2026

On Saturday, Hopkins was in Los Angeles for the Fanatics Flag Football Classic, where he caught a touchdown pass from Joe Burrow.

Joe Burrow connects with DeAndre Hopkins for the Wildcats touchdown! 🔥 pic.twitter.com/TxtIYSToH0 — FOX Sports (@FOXSports) March 21, 2026

Last season, Hopkins had only 22 catches for 330 yards and two touchdowns. That's partially due to him being on the field for a career-low 216 passing snaps. Still, he posted an 82.3 receiving grade from Pro Football Focus, which ranked 16th among all wide receivers last season. For context, Jefferson's receiving grade last season was 80.2.