Three key Vikings players ranked among top 25 pending free agents in 2025
Three Vikings players are ranked among the top 25 pending unrestricted free agents for the 2025 offseason in a new list from ESPN's Matt Bowen and Jeremy Fowler. Let's go through each one, see what Fowler had to say, and then give our own analysis on that player's future.
8. Sam Darnold
Fowler's take: Minnesota coach Kevin O'Connell has deemed injured rookie J.J. McCarthy (knee) the franchise's quarterback of the future, which seemingly sets the stage for Darnold to sign elsewhere. But Darnold and Minnesota are 7-2 together, so entertaining a bridge deal while the team continues to develop McCarthy behind the scenes shouldn't be completely off the table. Darnold's decision-making on the field down the stretch will determine a lot about his future.
Our thoughts: Darnold is the only quarterback in this top 25, which sets up nicely for him. How much he commands in free agency will be determined by how he plays over the final eight regular season games of this season, plus a likely playoff opportunity. The guy who played so well in September would absolutely get big-time starter money from a team with a hole at QB. But he's thrown five interceptions over the last two games, and if that continues, he might play himself back into the backup/QB competition mix. There's a lot of money on the line for Darnold over this stretch run.
One thing I can confidently say is that it would be very surprising if he's back in Minnesota for another year. This will be J.J. McCarthy's team in 2025.
16. Camryn Bynum
Fowler's take: Minnesota has made efforts to extend Bynum, who is a natural successor to Harrison Smith as the Vikings' leader in the secondary. Smith turns 36 in February. Five safeties make at least $16 million per year, and Bynum, whose value is rising after three interceptions and eight passes defensed this season, will look to become the sixth. The Vikings believe they are in a good place with him as far as a long-term working relationship.
Our thoughts: Bynum is the type of player who the Vikings would love to keep around. The former fourth-round pick has been a great fit as the primary deep safety in Brian Flores' defense and he's well-liked in the locker room. But an extension hasn't happened, and Bynum's value is increasing this season due to his strong play. The Vikings will have plenty of money to spend in free agency next year, so they'll just have to decide how much they're willing to offer Bynum on a second contract.
25. Cam Robinson
Fowler's take: Robinson's stint in Minnesota seems like an audition for the rest of the league. Christian Darrisaw — once healthy again after tearing an ACL this season — will be the Vikings' starting left tackle in 2025. The Vikings traded a mid-round pick to Jacksonville for Robinson because they believe he can help sustain the offense while Darrisaw is out. And if Robinson does so over the next two months, it will enhance his free agency value.
Our thoughts: Robinson feels like a pure rental for the Vikings. Assuming he plays up to his career standard, he should get starting left tackle money from a team in March. And the Vikings already have Christian Darrisaw, who is on the mend and has a chance to be ready for Week 1 next season. Even if he isn't, the Vikings will likely use an in-house backup or a cheaper bridge option instead of re-signing Robinson. The only reason why it would make sense to bring him back would be if he wanted to perhaps play guard, but that seems unlikely for a guy who has only been an LT in his eight-year career.
Other notable Vikings free agents: Aaron Jones, Byron Murphy Jr., Stephon Gilmore, Pat Jones II, Shaq Griffin, Jerry Tillery, Jonathan Bullard, Dalton Risner (and many others)