Three Minnesota Vikings players selected to AP All-Pro teams
Three Vikings players have been voted as All-Pros by the Associated Press. Wide receiver Justin Jefferson and long snapper Andrew DePaola are first-team selections, and edge defender Andrew Van Ginkel made the second team. The selections were revealed on Friday.
Jefferson (103 catches, 1,533 yards, 10 touchdowns in 2024) makes the first team for somehow just the second time in his career. He was a second-team selection in each of his first two seasons. Ja'Marr Chase and Amon-Ra St. Brown are the two other receivers who join him on the first team. Chase and Jefferson were unanimous selections.
It's the third consecutive All-Pro nod and the second first-team selection for DePaola, who has been one of the NFL's top long snappers over the past few years.
This is the first All-Pro honor for Van Ginkel, who also made his first Pro Bowl team this season. The former Miami Dolphin had an unbelievable regular season for the Vikings, recording 11.5 sacks, 18 total tackles for loss, 6 passes defended, two pick-sixes, and a forced fumble. At the EDGE spots, it was Myles Garrett and Trey Hendrickson on the first team and T.J. Watt, Van Ginkel, and Nik Bonitto on the second team. There would normally be only four, but Van Ginkel and Bonitto received the exact same number of votes, so both made it.
Two Vikings players who were selected to the Pro Bowl — OLB Jonathan Greenard and CB Byron Murphy Jr. — did not make either All-Pro team.
Greenard stands out as the most notable snub. He had 12 sacks, 18 total TFL, 4 forced fumbles, and his 80 QB pressures (per PFF) trailed only Garrett and Hendrickson. Then again, the EDGE group is loaded, and all three second-team picks (Watt, Van Ginkel, Bonitto) had excellent seasons.
At cornerback, the four who made it were Pat Surtain II, Derek Stingley Jr., Christian Gonzalez, and Trent McDuffie, all of whom were drafted in the last four years. Even with six interceptions, Murphy probably didn't have a realistic case to beat out any member of that group.
Here are the full teams:
FIRST TEAM ALL-PRO
QB: Lamar Jackson
RB: Saquon Barkley
FB: Patrick Ricard
WR: Ja'Marr Chase
WR: Justin Jefferson
WR: Amon-Ra St. Brown
TE: Brock Bowers
LT: Tristan Wirfs
LG: Joe Thuney
C: Creed Humphrey
RG: Quinn Meinerz
RT: Penei Sewell
EDGE: Myles Garrett, Trey Hendrickson
DT: Cameron Heyward, Chris Jones
LB: Zack Baun, Fred Warner, Roquan Smith
CB: Patrick Surtain II, Derek Stingley Jr.
Slot: Marlon Humphrey
S: Kerby Joseph, Xavier McKinney
K: Chris Boswell
P: Jack Fox
KR: KaVontae Turpin
PR: Marvin Mims Jr.
ST: Brenden Schooler
LS: Andrew DePaola
SECOND TEAM ALL-PRO
QB: Josh Allen
RB: Derrick Henry
FB: Kyle Juszczyk
WR: Terry McLaurin
WR: CeeDee Lamb
WR: A.J. Brown
TE: George Kittle
LT: Jordan Mailata
LG: Quenton Nelson
C: Frank Ragnow
RG: Chris Lindstrom
RT: Lane Johnson
EDGE: T.J. Watt, Nik Bonitto, Andrew Van Ginkel
DT: Zach Allen, Jalen Carter
LB: Frankie Luvu, Bobby Wagner, Zaire Franklin
CB: Trent McDuffie, Christian Gonzalez
Slot: Derwin James
S: Kyle Hamilton, Budda Baker
K: Brandon Aubrey
P: Logan Cooke
KR: Austin Ekeler
PR: Kalif Raymond
ST: J.T. Gray
LS: Ross Matiscik
