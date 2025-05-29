Ticket sales paused for NFL London games after surge in demand
Fans looking to buy tickets for the Minnesota Vikings' game against the Cleveland Browns in London later this year faced a serious obstacle on Thursday morning. Ticketmaster placed a temporary pause on ticket sales for all London games due to an "exceptionally high demand."
"Due to exceptionally high demand for NFL London Games tickets, Ticketmaster has temporarily paused ticket sales to monitor the queue and ensure genuine fans are able to purchase tickets," the NFL's official UK & Ireland account posted to X on Thursday.
Tickets have not yet gone on sale for the Vikings' game in Dublin against the Steelers, but if you go to the official Ticketmaster website as of Thursday morning, it says: "There are no upcoming games in United Kingdom."
Many fans were placed in a queue online with more than 250,000 people in front of them, and the price of tickets on the secondary market has already skyrocketed. With over 125 days until Minnesota squares off with Cleveland, the league has plenty of time to straighten things out.
There haven't been any updates on when ticket sales will resume, but the league assured that fans' places in the queue are secure and there are still tickets available.