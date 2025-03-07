Tom Pelissero: Vikings have a contract offer out to Sam Darnold
Amid ongoing rumors that Sam Darnold's free agent market isn't as strong as expected, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero has reported that the Vikings have put an offer on the table for Darnold.
The question, of course, is what that offer looks like. Is it a one-year deal? A two-year deal that the Vikings could get out of next offseason if needed? Is it for $25, maybe $30 million per year? Any commitment greater than that seems unlikely from Minnesota, given that J.J. McCarthy is waiting in the wings as their future franchise quarterback. Given that Darnold's camp hasn't accepted the Vikings' offer, it feels fair to assume it isn't a huge one.
"The Vikings have an offer out to him," Pelissero said on the Rich Eisen Show on Friday. "They have been in talks. They chose not to use the franchise tag, which is probably a pretty good indication that Sam Darnold's market is a little bit lighter than what people had been expecting on the outside. Does Sam Darnold decide to go back on effectively a one-year deal in Minnesota and be the guy until he's not the guy, with J.J. McCarthy sitting there breathing down his neck? Does he decide, I'm gonna go someplace else, whether that's on another one-year deal or it's on a multi-year deal?"
It's a fascinating situation. Darnold may like the idea of running it back with Minnesota, where he gets to work with Kevin O'Connell and Justin Jefferson, but McCarthy's presence complicates things. It would seem to be an easy decision if another team makes him a stronger offer that sets him up to be their unquestioned starter for the next couple years, but will such an opportunity present itself?
"There are several teams that have an interest level in Sam Darnold, but I don't get the sense that there's somebody blowing him away with a monster multi-year contract, otherwise you probably already would've had the Vikings pivoting off of that and going to the next thing," Pelissero continued. "So that's one of the big dominos here, which in turn impacts the likes of Daniel Jones, who would be — in all likelihood — plan B (for the Vikings), in addition to obviously having J.J. McCarthy there."
The teams in need of a starting quarterback this offseason include the Raiders, Steelers, Giants, Titans, Browns, and Jets. Others like the Colts, Saints, and Seahawks could potentially find themselves in the mix as well.
If Darnold isn't back in Minnesota, the Vikings will pivot towards Jones or another cheaper veteran option to pair with McCarthy for the 2025 season.
The NFL's free agency negotiating window opens at 11 a.m. central time on Monday.
Recommended articles
Stay up to date on all things Vikings by bookmarking Minnesota Vikings On SI, subscribing to our YouTube channel, and signing up to receive our free Vikings newsletter.