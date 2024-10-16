TV broadcasters revealed for Vikings-Lions showdown in Week 7
It isn't FOX's A-team, but the broadcast crew assigned to this Sunday's big game between the Vikings and Lions at U.S. Bank Stadium is a good one. Adam Amin, Greg Olsen, and Pam Oliver will be on the call for arguably the best game of a Week 7 NFL slate that includes a Super Bowl rematch.
Kevin Burkhardt and Tom Brady will be calling the Chiefs-49ers game at 3:25 p.m. CT, which is Sunday's highest-billed game. That'll always be the case when two teams who met in last season's Super Bowl face off. Patrick Mahomes facing the 49ers makes for big-time ratings.
But there's a case to be made that Vikings-Lions is the more compelling matchup. Minnesota is 5-0. Detroit is 4-1. They're the top two teams in the league in DVOA. The winner will be in first place in the mighty NFC North and in the No. 1 spot in the conference. It's going to be quite the battle, especially between Ben Johnson's offense and Brian Flores' defense.
Amin and Olsen are together on FOX's No. 2 NFL crew while Joe Davis — Olsen's usual broadcast partner — calls playoff baseball games. Amin, who typically works with Mark Sanchez, has temporarily slid up to replace Davis. Even if they don't have a ton of experience together, it should be a great crew. Amin is a quality play-by-play announcer across multiple sports, while Olsen, a three-time Pro Bowler, provides helpful insight on color commentary.
Kickoff is at 12 p.m. CT in Minneapolis.