Ty Chandler's 2024 fantasy football outlook: Should you draft the Vikings RB?
Vikings RB2 Ty Chandler is one Aaron Jones injury away from being thrust into a major role this season. Considering that Jones turns 30 in December, missed six games last season, and has a history of MCL sprains, Chandler is a valuable late-round pickup in fantasy football drafts.
With an ADP of 146 (RB47) in half-PPR leagues, per FantasyPros data, Chandler can likely be added to your team in the 12th or 13th round. At that point, you're just looking for upside when filling out your bench. Grabbing a backup RB with significant contingent upside in the event of an injury to the starter makes a lot of sense. Chandler is in that group of players, which includes second-stringers like Zach Charbonnet, Tyler Allgeier, and various rookies.
A fifth-round pick in 2022, Chandler broke out last year with 123 touches for 620 yards and three touchdowns. Due to Alexander Mattison's struggles and Cam Akers' injury, Chandler became the Vikings' lead back late in the season. He had 110 yards against the Broncos in November, exploded for 157 yards and a touchdown against the Bengals in December, and closed the year with 89 yards against the Lions.
Chandler averaged 4.5 yards per carry last season and had a solid 77.2 PFF rushing grade, which ranked 27th among 68 RBs with at least 50 carries in 2023. He also proved to be a capable receiver out of the backfield and didn't fumble once.
Chandler is going to have a role in the Vikings' offense all season as the team looks to keep Jones fresh. It probably won't be enough for him to ever warrant starting consideration in fantasy football if Jones is healthy, but that's OK. It's still worth using a late-round pick on Chandler, stashing him on your bench, and reaping the rewards if Jones has to miss any time.
