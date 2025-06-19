Video shows Adrian Peterson brawling during poker game dispute
Adrian Peterson got into a fistfight with another man at a recent poker game.
According to TMZ Sports, it happened May 27 at JokerStars — the social club he's represented while played on the Celebrity Poker Tour — in Peterson's hometown of Houston, Texas.
Peterson allegedly told TMZ that alcohol was involved and a dispute escalated into punches and haymakers being thrown. Video released by TMZ shows the brawl, with Peterson appearing to take a punch to the face before exchanging blows the unidentified foe.
"We're told after the guys were pulled apart, bloody wounds were visible on both their faces. Peterson, though, claimed he sustained his injury after he fell into a chair -- not from a punch," TMZ reports.
The fight, which did not involve a police response, per TmZ, happened just over a month after Peterson was arrested for drunk driving in the Twin Cities, just hours after he appeared at the Minnesota Vikings draft party at U.S. Bank Stadium.
According to the Minnesota State Patrol, a trooper stopped Peterson, who was driving an Audi Q5, at 3:20 a.m. Friday, April 25 on southbound Hwy. 77 near the exit to 66th Street in Richfield (not far from Vikings headquarters in Eagan and MSP Airport). He was accused of driving 83 mph in a 55 mph zone. He also registered a breath test of 0.14, which is over the 0.08 legal limit, according to the State Patrol.