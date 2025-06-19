Inside The Vikings

Video shows Adrian Peterson brawling during poker game dispute

Peterson and another man were throwing punches at a poker game in his hometown of Houston, Texas.

Joe Nelson

Nov 7, 2021; Inglewood, California, USA;Tennessee Titans running back Adrian Peterson (8) reacts after the game against the Los Angeles Rams] at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
Nov 7, 2021; Inglewood, California, USA;Tennessee Titans running back Adrian Peterson (8) reacts after the game against the Los Angeles Rams] at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
In this story:

Adrian Peterson got into a fistfight with another man at a recent poker game.

According to TMZ Sports, it happened May 27 at JokerStars — the social club he's represented while played on the Celebrity Poker Tour — in Peterson's hometown of Houston, Texas.

Peterson allegedly told TMZ that alcohol was involved and a dispute escalated into punches and haymakers being thrown. Video released by TMZ shows the brawl, with Peterson appearing to take a punch to the face before exchanging blows the unidentified foe.

"We're told after the guys were pulled apart, bloody wounds were visible on both their faces. Peterson, though, claimed he sustained his injury after he fell into a chair -- not from a punch," TMZ reports.

The fight, which did not involve a police response, per TmZ, happened just over a month after Peterson was arrested for drunk driving in the Twin Cities, just hours after he appeared at the Minnesota Vikings draft party at U.S. Bank Stadium.

According to the Minnesota State Patrol, a trooper stopped Peterson, who was driving an Audi Q5, at 3:20 a.m. Friday, April 25 on southbound Hwy. 77 near the exit to 66th Street in Richfield (not far from Vikings headquarters in Eagan and MSP Airport). He was accused of driving 83 mph in a 55 mph zone. He also registered a breath test of 0.14, which is over the 0.08 legal limit, according to the State Patrol.

Vikings news, rumors and analysis

feed

Published
Joe Nelson
JOE NELSON

Joe Nelson has more than 20 years of experience in Minnesota sports journalism. Nelson began his career in sports radio, working at smaller stations in Marshall and St. Cloud before moving to the highly-rated KFAN-FM 100.3 in the Twin Cities. While there, he produced the popular mid-morning show hosted by Minnesota Vikings play-by-play announcer Paul Allen. His time in radio laid the groundwork for his transition to sports writing in 2011. He covers the Vikings, Timberwolves, Gophers and Twins for On SI.

Home/News