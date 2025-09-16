Vikings’ 2026 comp picks could be affected by Cam Robinson’s benching in Houston
The Minnesota Vikings were projected to receive a 2026 compensatory draft pick after left tackle Cam Robinson signed with the Houston Texans before the start of the season, but Robinson getting benched in Houston's loss to Tampa Bay Monday night could be bad news for Minnesota.
Robinson, who signed a one-year, $12 million deal with the Texans, did not play in Houston's Week 2 game after starting and playing 59 snaps at left tackle in Houston's Week 1 loss to the Rams. In that game, Robinson allowed just one quarterback hurry in 36 snaps as a pass protector.
Against the Buccaneers, the Texans started 2025 second-round pick Aireontae Ersery at left tackle. The former Minnesota Gophers star started at right tackle in Week 1, but he was moved to the position he played in college against the Bucs while Tytus Howard, who played right guard in Week 1, got the start at right tackle.
Why the changes? Robinson seems to have fallen behind Ersery and Howard on the depth chart, and the Texans had options after former Vikings second-round pick Ed Ingram returned from an abdominal injury to start at right guard against Tampa.
After left tackle Christian Darrisaw suffered torn ligaments in his knee last October, the Vikings madea. trade with the Jacksonville Jaguars for Robinson. They had to give up a conditional 2026 fourth-round pick and a conditional 2026 seventh-round pick to get him.
When he signed with the Texans, it put Minnesota in line to receive a 2026 compensation pick. Where would that compensation pick fall in next year's draft? There's speculation from team insiders that it could be a fourth-rounder, but Over The Cap projects it as a fifth-round selection.
Playing time factors into the compensatory formula, so just because Robinson was benched doesn't mean he'll stay benched. In fact, he could very well find himself with a new team. On August 26, ESPN's Adam Schefter reported that Ersery impressed enough during training camp and the preseason that the Texans were considering trading Robinson.
After finding a seat on the bench Monday night, it now seems more likely than ever that the Texans could be looking to trade Robinson. This is definitely a situation that the Vikings will be monitoring throughout the season.