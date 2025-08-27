Vikings announce 16-man practice squad
Following the announcement of their 53-man roster on Tuesday and the subsequent trade bringing Adam Thielen back to Minnesota early Wednesday, the Vikings announced their practice squad Wednesday afternoon.
- Henry Byrd, Guard
- Dontae Fleming, Wide receiver
- Kahlef Hailassie, Safety
- Jonathan Harris, Defensive line
- Lucky Jackson, Wide receiver
- Jeshaun Jones, Wide receiver
- Tim Jones, Wide receiver
- Vershon Lee, Guard
- Fabian Moreau, Cornerback
- Gabriel Murphy, Outside linebacker
- Bryson Nesbit, Tight end
- Max Pircher, Tackle (International Player Pathway)
- Taki Taimani, Defensive line
- Xazavian Valladay, Running back
- Nick Vannett, Tight end
- Zemaiah Vaughn, Cornerback
Tim Jones landed on the team's practice squad after he was the cut earlier Wednesday, which made way for Thielen on the roster. Other notable inclusions are Fabian Moreau, an eight-year NFL veteran who featured in seven games for the Vikings during the 2024 season.
The Vikings also added tackle Max Pircher as part of the NFL's International Player Pathway Program. Punter Oscar Chapman was on the Vikings' training camp roster as part of the program but was cut in favor of Ryan Wright. Due to Pircher's inclusion on the practice squad, the Vikings can expand their practice squad from 16 players to 17. Currently, Minnesota lists only 16 players.