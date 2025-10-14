Vikings appear to be getting a huge piece of their defense back this week
The Vikings are thrilled to have Blake Cashman back on the practice field this week. Their defense simply hasn't been the same without No. 51 running the show in the middle over the past four games. And barring a setback, it seems like there's a pretty good chance he'll be back out there for Sunday's huge matchup against the defending champion Eagles at U.S. Bank Stadium.
Cashman, who had an incredible 2024 season for the Vikings after being signed as a free agent, suffered a hamstring strain in Week 1 that landed him on injured reserve. The goal was always to miss the minimum four games and then use Minnesota's bye week to get fully healthy for a return against Philadelphia. Everything we've heard over the past couple days indicates that plan is on track.
"Very, very excited to get him back," head coach Kevin O'Connell said on Monday, after announcing that Cashman's 21-day practice window to be activated off of IR was opening up.
O'Connell said they'll see where Cashman is at towards the tail end of this week, so it's certainly no guarantee that the Vikings will have their No. 1 linebacker available on Sunday. But Cashman sounds like a guy who plans on playing.
"I feel great," he told reporters after practice. "Through the past four weeks, I've had to be patient, get the leg right, but when you get to be able to be back on the grass with your brothers, you start feeling like yourself again."
"The trainers, the whole strength staff, performance staff, they did a wonderful job," he added. "It was really important to get with them the first day and kind of go over a plan for the past month to make sure my health is straight and the hammy's bulletproof, so I can go out there with 110 percent confidence and go play to the best of my abilities."
Cashman proved to be a perfect fit in Brian Flores' defense last season after signing a three-year, $22.5 million deal. The Eden Prairie native and former Gophers standout had a Pro Bowl-caliber year, even though he didn't receive that honor. Across 14 games, he racked up 112 tackles, 8 TFL, 4.5 sacks, and 8 pass breakups. Among 64 linebackers who played at least 500 snaps in the regular season, he ranked 14th in PFF grade. It was a true breakout year for a guy who dealt with injuries in his first few seasons with the Jets and then started to emerge during a couple seasons with the Texans.
What makes Cashman so valuable is that he does all of the things you want a linebacker to do at a high level. He's a very good run defender coming downhill. He can make plays in zone coverage and man up against tight ends and running backs in space. He's an outstanding blitzer who ranked fourth among all off-ball linebackers with 28 quarterback pressures last season. He also wears the green dot as the defense's communicator of Flores' play calls.
"We have just seen since we got Blake, when he's out there and we're playing the type of defense that we've been accustomed to seeing, Blake's got a lot to do with it," O'Connell said.
"Cash is an important part of our defense," said Flores, who noted that they're taking things day by day with his return to action. "He's a big part of what we do from a communication standpoint, athleticism, football acumen, getting other guys in the right positions, leadership. He does a great job. Can't wait for him to get back."
In Cashman's absence, the Vikings have leaned on Eric Wilson and Ivan Pace Jr. as their top two linebackers. Both are talented playmakers who have probably been in over their heads a bit in their elevated roles. The Vikings have been gashed for 135.5 rushing yards per game over their past four outings. Of the 62 LBs with at least 200 snaps this season, Wilson (46th) and Pace (55th) are among the bottom 20 in PFF grade. Pace's 10 missed tackles are tied for the most among NFL linebackers.
The Vikings will want to see how Cashman looks in practice Wednesday through Friday before making the decision on whether or not they're going to activate him on Saturday. They won't rush him back if he's not ready, but they could certainly use him against Jalen Hurts, Saquon Barkley, and the Eagles' offense on Sunday afternoon.