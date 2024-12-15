Vikings-Bears Week 15 MNF score predictions from the Vikings On SI staff
The 11-2 Vikings are debuting their all-white "Winter Warrior" alternate uniforms, complete with new white helmets, on Monday night against the 4-9 Bears. They'll be looking to extend their winning streak to seven games and keep Chicago from snapping their seven-game losing streak. It should be quite the raucous primetime crowd at U.S. Bank Stadium.
The key in this game for the Vikings will be taking care of business and avoiding self-inflicted wounds. They've been humming on offense behind Sam Darnold, who hasn't thrown an interception in the last four games. Defensively, they'll look to play better than they did three weeks ago in Chicago, when Caleb Williams threw for 340 yards and 2 touchdowns against them in an overtime loss.
Will the Vikings get the job done? Let's see what our Vikings On SI staff thinks.
Will Ragatz: Vikings 34, Bears 20
The Vikings led the Bears 27-16 at Soldier Field before falling apart in the final two minutes and allowing the game to go to OT. I don't things will be nearly as tense in the final minutes of the rematch between these two teams. Sam Darnold should be in line for another big day, and Williams seems unlikely to shred Brian Flores' defense twice (especially without his starting left tackle). Add in the crowd noise factor in Minneapolis and I think the Vikings cruise to a two-touchdown win and get to 12-2 on the season.
Joe Nelson: Vikings 38, Bears 17
Chicago is almost certainly going to need a miraculous effort from Caleb Williams to win in Minnesota. With D'Andre Swift questionable and Roschon Johnson ruled out, Travis Homer could be in line to be the No. 1 running back on Monday night. And if George Kittle and Jauan Jennings were able to combine for 240 receiving yards and two touchdowns last week against the Bears, there's no telling how much damage the Vikings' passing attack will do.
Nolan O'Hara: Vikings 31, Bears 21
It’s officially crunch time for the Vikings, who remain hot on the heels of the Detroit Lions for the NFC North — and conference — lead with four regular-season games to go. Monday night’s matchup against the Chicago Bears, who’ve lost seven straight, is the easiest of the remaining slate of games. The Vikings are red-hot, they’ll be at home, and this is as much of a must-win game as an 11-win team can have. They’ll be ready. The Vikings will officially clinch a playoff spot and extend the win streak to seven games, and this time, it won’t take them surviving a fluky onside kick to beat the Bears.
Jonathan Harrison: Vikings 28, Bears 12
The Bears have yet to find a win or score more than 20 points on the road this season. That doesn’t appear likely to change on Monday night on national TV. With Jordan Addison in the form of his life right now, the Bears' defense won’t know which Vikings offensive weapon to try to shut down.
Tony Liebert: Vikings 27, Bears 23
This is the type of game that the Vikings cannot overlook. The Bears might be 4-9, but seven of their losses have come by one score. Chicago is a frisky team that can play with just about anyone in the league at their best, as Vikings fans will remember from last month. Ultimately, I think Minnesota's continued experience winning close games will help them pull out another hard-fought divisional win.
Here are last week's predictions. Season records for our pickers:
* Joe: 11-2
* Will: 10-3
* Jonathan: 9-4
* Nolan: 8-5
* Tony: 6-7
