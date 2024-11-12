Vikings' Brian Flores would 'love' another shot at being a head coach
Vikings defensive coordinator Brian Flores has, for the second straight season, become an interesting name to watch on the head coaching carousel. Whether he can actually get an interview this time around is yet to be seen.
Flores has the Vikings defense flying this season, allowing the third-fewest points and eigth-fewest yards per game. Minnesota also ranks first in DVOA and have forced the most turnovers (20) in the league through 10 weeks. The standout performances from Minnesota's defense has put Flores in the conversation for head coaching openings, which is nothing new for the 43-year-old.
It's an opportunity that Flores said he would "certainly" want another shot at.
Flores' time as Dolphins head coach ended after just three seasons. He filed a discrimination lawsuit, which is still ongoing, against the league and several of its teams. He didn't get a single head coaching interview after bringing the Vikings defense back to prominence in 2023.
Despite the sour ending to his previous head coaching job, Flores told ESPN's Adam Schefter he would "love" to be a head coach in the league again but that it would have to be "the right opportunity." Though, he may get resistance from his family about leaving Minnesota.
"Now, I may get some resistance from my kids, who are having a great time here in Minnesota," Flores said on The Adam Schefter Podcast on Tuesday. "They're having a fantastic time here just with school, and basketball, and football, and friendships and things like that. I think I'd get a little resistance but for me personally, it's something that I'd love to do again. With that said, Minnesota has been a great spot for me, my family we're really enjoying it."
Flores said working in the Vikings organization has been a "really great experience" and credits a lot of that to Vikings head coach Kevin O'Connell.
"It's been fantastic," Flores said of working with O'Connell. "He's all about vibe and energy and having the right energy across the board. I've been a few other places, this is the first time I'm working for an offensive head coach. So, to see that dynamic... really just spend time with him on his thought process from an offensive standpoint, that's been new and different for me. Seeing the head coach-quarterback dynamic, because he's really the best in the business from that standpoint, and just watching that dynamic. He does such a great job with that group. It's been phenomenal. He and I have a great relationship. I pick his brain and ask him questions."
O'Connell recently went viral for an NFL Films clip of him encouraging Colts QB Anthony Richardson after the Vikings beat Indianapolis. Flores noted O'Connell's actions in the clip didn't surprise him, calling the Vikings head coach "warm" and "kind" but also noting he has "and edge to him."
Flores was quick to credit the defensive success to his players, saying he's "got a great goup of players." When asked when he knew he could have something special on his hands, Flores said his confidence in the group dated all the way back to February in free agency meetings as the Vikings worked on assembling the defense.