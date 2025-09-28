Vikings' Brian O'Neill departs Steelers game, ruled out with knee injury
Vikings right tackle Brian O'Neill left Sunday's game against the Steelers in Ireland with a knee injury. His return is questionable, per the team.
UPDATE: O'Neill has been ruled out for the rest of the game.
O'Neill suffered the injury on a first quarter Will Reichard field goal that capped the Vikings' first offensive possession. He was down and appeared to be in pain after the play. Teammates were out and kneeling near O'Neill as trainers evaluated him.
After a bit, O'Neill was helped up and was able to walk gingerly to the medical tent, per reports. He then headed to the locker room for further evaluation. "Hobbled" was the verb used by sideline reporter Jamie Erdahl on the NFL Network broadcast.
Swing tackle Justin Skule came in at right tackle to replace O'Neill on the Vikings' next series. Skule struggled in relief of Christian Darrisaw on the left side over the first two weeks of the season. With second-year tackle Walter Rouse inactive, it's unclear who the next man up would be at RT.
The Vikings' offensive line keeps getting hit with injuries this season. Darrisaw missed the first weeks. Center Ryan Kelly is back today after missing Week 2. Left guard Donovan Jackson played well over the first three games but is out today and likely next week as well after undergoing wrist surgery. Now that O'Neill is out of this game, the only starter who hasn't missed time this season is right guard Will Fries.
UPDATE: Kelly has also left the game. He's being evaluated for another potential concussion.
A second-round pick out of Pitt in 2018, O'Neill is one of the longest-tenured players on the Vikings' roster. This game was his 110th career regular season start across eight years.