Vikings' Bynum, Metellus do 'White Chicks' dance for latest INT celebration
Vikings safeties Camryn Bynum and Josh Metellus have been the kings of post-takeaway celebrations this season, with Bynum going viral several times. The duo broke out another excellent one in Sunday's game against the Falcons.
After Metellus picked off Kirk Cousins early in the second quarter at U.S. Bank Stadium, he and Bynum raced to the end zone — and it was showtime. They went with the dance battle scene from the classic 2004 comedy "White Chicks" starring Marlon and Shawn Wayans.
For reference:
Bynum and Metellus previously teamed up for the handshake from "The Parent Trap" during the game in London earlier this year, which Lindsay Lohan loved. Bynum's also done a dance from an Usher music video and replicated the iconic moves of Australian Olympic breakdancer Raygun this year.
They take this celebration thing seriously. Bynum and Metellus practiced that one a bunch of times, Bynum told NFL Network's Tom Pelissero before the game.
"We watched it a million times," Bynum said. "The mental reps is everything. Just like watching film. You watch it, then it’s ‘all right, Josh, we gotta master it.’ Took 30 minutes one day, just to master it. Now it’s locked in. Now we know. So before every game we walk through it. But we have to do it real subtly. We don’t want anybody else to see it. We’ve got to just work our steps and talk through it, ‘this and this next, do this, all right, now we’re done, turn up.’ We did one day of like a 30-minute rehearsal, like grinding. Other than that, it was just all watching film. We got it locked in. It’s muscle memory at this point. Because we know in the moment, we’ve got to make it big. We’ll be good."
Stay up to date on all things Vikings by bookmarking Minnesota Vikings On SI, subscribing to our YouTube channel, and signing up to receive our free Vikings newsletter.