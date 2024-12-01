Vikings CB Stephon Gilmore leaves Cardinals game with hamstring injury
Vikings cornerback Stephon Gilmore left Sunday's game against the Cardinals with a hamstring injury in the first half and has not returned.
Gilmore was injured in the first half and evaluated in the blue medical tent before heading to the locker room. He was announced as questionable at halftime but has been on the sideline without a helmet to start the second half, which makes it seem unlikely that he returns.
In Gilmore's absence, the Vikings have turned to Fabian Moreau as their No. 3 corner behind Byron Murphy Jr. and Shaq Griffin. In the third quarter alone, Moreau has been called for two pass interference penalties (though one was probably a bad call) and been beaten by Marvin Harrison Jr. for a touchdown.
Coming into today's game, Gilmore ranked fourth among all Vikings defensive players this season with 676 snaps played. That trailed only Harrison Smith, Murphy, and Camryn Bynum.
Signed to a one-year deal in August, Gilmore is in his 13th NFL season and playing for his sixth different team. He was the tenth overall pick in the 2012 draft and is a five-time Pro Bowler, two-time All-Pro, and 2019 defensive player of the year. That's likely a Hall of Fame resume.
We'll see what Kevin O'Connell says, if anything, about Gilmore's injury after the game. Soft tissue injuries are a bit more concerning for 34-year-old players, so there's no guarantee Gilmore is available for next weekend's game against Kirk Cousins and the Falcons.
Smith and edge rusher Pat Jones II have also gotten banged up against the Cardinals.