Vikings notes: LB added to practice squad, Kleinsasser goes into CFB HOF

We've got a couple Vikings news items to bring you on this Wednesday.

Kleinsasser inducted into CFB Hall of Fame

Former Vikings fullback Jim Kleinsasser was inducted into the National Football Foundation's College Football Hall of Fame on Tuesday.

Congratulations to #Vikings Legend Jim Kleinsasser on his induction into the @cfbhall! pic.twitter.com/nwycVrizdx — Minnesota Vikings (@Vikings) December 10, 2025

Kleinsasser, now 48, played for the University of North Dakota from 1995 to 1998. He was a two-time first team All-American at the D-II level and a first team all-conference selection three times. During his time in Grand Forks, North Dakota went 32-10 and made two appearances in the D-II playoffs. He's just the second UND player to ever go into the CFB Hall of Fame.

The Vikings selected Kleinsasser 44th overall in the 1999 NFL draft, which remains the highest a UND player has ever been picked. He spent his entire 13-year career with the Vikings as a fullback and tight end, playing in 188 games across the regular season and playoffs. Kleinsasser scored seven touchdowns in his career but was more known for his blocking over the course of the 2000s. He blocked for some of Adrian Peterson's huge seasons early in the star running back's career.

Almost 15 years after his retirement, Kleinsasser remains a fan favorite in Vikings land.

Vikings add former Michigan LB to practice squad

The Vikings announced on Wednesday that they've signed linebacker Josh Ross to their practice squad. He's one of four players who tried out at TCO Performance Center on Tuesday.

The #Vikings have signed LB Josh Ross to the practice squad. pic.twitter.com/4wfoFwWkHG — Minnesota Vikings (@Vikings) December 10, 2025

Ross, 26, played at Michigan from 2017-21. He had 106 tackles, nine of them for losses, as a fifth-year senior. He then went undrafted and wound up with the Ravens, where the spent the first few years of his career. In October 2024, the Seahawks claimed Ross off waivers, reuniting him with Mike MacDonald.

Ross has appeared in 22 playoff games and two postseason contests over three seasons, exclusively playing on special teams. He's logged 452 career snaps on special teams and 0 on defense. 313 of those snaps came last season, which he split between Baltimore and Seattle.

Adding Ross gives the Vikings some extra special teams depth in the final month of this season, with the possibility that he could impress and stick around into the offseason via a futures deal.

The Vikings still have one open spot on their practice squad. Here's who is currently on it:

LB Josh Ross

LB Sione Takitaki

OLB Gabriel Murphy

S Kahlef Hailassie

CB Dwight McGlothern

CB Zemaiah Vaughn

CB Tyrek Funderburk

DL Taki Taimani

DL Jonathan Harris

G Henry Byrd

G Vershon Lee

TE Bryson Nesbit

WR Jeshaun Jones

WR Dontae Fleming

WR Joaquin Davis

More Vikings coverage