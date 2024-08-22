Vikings coaching staff ranked as the 10th best in the NFL
Kevin O'Connell and his coaching staff have been ranked as the 10th-best coaching staff in the entire league but only the third best in the NFC North, according to a ranking released Thursday by ESPN.
Minnesota finished behind both the Detroit Lions (No. 2) and Green Bay Packers (No.8) in the division but well ahead of the Chicago Bears (No. 25).
"I want to put O'Connell's name right next to that of Matt LaFleur or Mike McDaniel as an offensive innovator, but I can't honestly say his branch of the McVay/Shanahan offense is as prosperous as those," ESPN's Ben Solak wrote.
It's an odd criticism for an offensive head coach who arguably pulled out the best stretch of Kirk Cousins' career at ages of 34 and 35. Minnesota's offense finished 10th in yards and 22nd in points in 2023, a noticeable drop off from finishing seventh in both categories in O'Connell's first year. A portion of that drop off could easily be attributed to losing the starting quarterback in Week 8 and having to manage the rest of the season with Josh Dobbs, Jaren Hall and Nick Mullens.
"I think he made the right decision for his quarterback, and he'll push the boundaries of the offense when J.J. McCarthy finally hits the field. For now, I can't put him in that echelon of offensive playcaller," Solak continued.
In each of the past two seasons, O'Connell has earned high marks in the annual NFLPA report card, earning an A+ grade from players in 2024. Looking at the rest of the coaching staff, Solak held defensive coordinator Brian Flores in high regard for the work he did in 2023.
"No coach last season made more out of less than Flores did with his unit, and it isn't the first time — his defenses in Miami achieved much of the same during his tempestuous tenure there as head coach," Solak wrote.
In his first season with Minnesota, Flores turned a Vikings defense which ranked 30th in points allowed and 31st in yards allowed in 2022 to a group that finished 13th in points allowed and 16th in yards allowed in 2023. Surprisingly, it wasn't enough to garner Flores any head coaching interviews this offseason, which may have more to due with his discrimination lawsuit against the NFL.
"I don't know if the league will give it to him, but Flores deserves another crack at a head coaching gig. For as long as he doesn't get it, the Vikings will be huge beneficiaries," Solak continued.