Vikings-Colts Week 9 score predictions from the Vikings On SI staff
When the clock starts rolling on Sunday night, the Vikings will have had ten days to prepare for a game that could tell us a lot about the direction of their season. Coming off of a rough stretch of two losses in five days, they have a great opportunity to bounce back this week against a Colts team that — at least on paper — might be their weakest opponent since the opener against the Giants. But this won't be a walk in the park by any means; veteran QB Joe Flacco is as experienced as they come and Indianapolis has played eight one-score games in eight weeks this year.
The stakes feel pretty high for the Vikings in this primetime game at U.S. Bank Stadium. With a win, they'd be 6-2 and still right in the mix in the NFC North. With a loss, which would be their third straight, they'd be 5-3 and it would really start to feel like 2016 all over again. That makes this quite the interesting game. The Vikings are 5-point favorites, but they need to be sharper on offense and much better on defense if they're going to get the job done.
So who wins on Sunday night? Our staff writers have made their score predictions.
Will Ragatz: Vikings 27, Colts 17
Even after a couple tough losses, I'm not giving up on this Vikings team as a legitimate contender. They're too well-coached and too talented for that. Kevin O'Connell's team is going to be very prepared and motivated to bounce back, defend their home field, and show the country that they're still a force to be reckoned with. I think the offense will make some adjustments to get the ball out of Sam Darnold's hands quicker, especially with T.J. Hockenson in the mix. Cam Robinson should be able to fill in solidly for Christian Darrisaw at left tackle. And even without Blake Cashman, Brian Flores' defense is due to respond with a strong outing against Joe Flacco and a Colts offense that isn't on the Lions or Rams' level.
Joe Nelson: Vikings 34, Colts 16
Joe Flacco certainly gives the Colts a better chance to win, but there are very few teams strong enough to enter U.S. Bank Stadium and leave with a victory. The Lions were that team. The 49ers and Texans were not, and the Colts aren't nearly as good as either of those squads. Flacco is going to be under duress and I can see him saying "I wasn't good enough" in his postgame press conference after he turns the ball over three or four times.
Nolan O'Hara: Vikings 31, Colts 17
The Vikings come into Sunday night’s game against the Colts in desperate need of a win after back-to-back losses last week. Fortunately, they’ll come into the game rested off a mini bye week, and they’ll be facing a Colts team mired in dysfunction. Indianapolis coach Shane Steichen announced this week he will be benching second-year quarterback Anthony Richardson in favor of veteran Joe Flacco. Much has been made of Richardson taking himself out of last week’s game against the Houston Texans because the 22-year-old was “tired,” but the benching more likely has to do with the fact that Richardson has completed just 44% of his passes this season and thrown four touchdown passes to seven interceptions. Flacco, frankly, does give the Colts a better chance to win, and his season already includes a 359-yard, three-touchdown performance in a loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars when filling in for an injured Richardson. But the general chaos associated with a quarterback change creates doesn’t bode well for the Colts going up against a well-coached team that had extra time to prepare. The Vikings get back on track as their schedule eases up.
Tony Liebert: Vikings 28, Colts 26
Sunday night looks like a potential "get-right" game for the Vikings as they welcome the Colts to U.S. Bank Stadium. Indianapolis has controversy at the quarterback position with veteran Joe Flacco replacing a fully-healthy Anthony Richardson. At 39 years old, Flacco has proven that he still has juice left in the tank, averaging 238.6 passing yards in the three games he's played this season. I think the Colts will give Minnesota all it can handle, but a late field goal from Will Reichard will be the difference in a much-needed win.
Jonathan Harrison: Vikings 24, Colts 17
Joe Flacco starting over Anthony Richardson certainly gives the Colts a much better chance of getting a Sunday night victory. Though at 39, he’s no Stafford or Goff. I think the Vikings earn a big bounce-back win on Sunday. It won’t be pretty, but a win is a win.
Here are last week's predictions. Season records for our pickers:
Will: 5-2
Joe: 5-2
Nolan: 3-4
Jonathan: 3-4
Tony: 1-6